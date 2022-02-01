Experience a Peaceful & Relaxing Holiday of Love with True REST Float Spa

Float Therapy Introduces the Perfect Date or Single Self-Care Rejuvenation

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2022 / Spending quality time with loved ones means increased happiness and satisfaction, and it's one of the most important factors when it comes to people's health. To enjoy quality time, experiences are also one of the best ways to bring people together. True REST Float Spa is offering a luxurious opportunity for guests to indulge in their wellness by spending time with a significant other, friend, family member or oneself this Valentine's Day. As the world's largest float therapy brand, guests can take advantage of an uninterrupted hour of complete relaxation by floating during the holiday of love starting Tuesday, Feb. 1 through Sunday, Feb. 20. Two floats for $110 are available at participating spa locations.

"Whether you're treating someone special in your life or taking a moment to indulge in personal self-care, float therapy is the perfect experience to gift to show you care. As a wellness alternative for the mind and body, True REST's Valentine's Day special provides a unique and memorable experience with incredible benefits focused on wellness and the health of the mind and body," said Mandy Rowe, director of franchising at True REST Float Spa.

While there are many ways to express gratitude for loved ones, float therapy is a unique alternative practice that will show them how much they matter. Between work, endless to-do lists and taking care of family, life can get hectic, but the heart-filled holiday is the perfect time to re-introduce rest, relief and spending quality time with those so important. True REST is offering guests a float date opportunity to enjoy floating for two-with each individual guest having their own float suite-or themselves in a spa-like environment.

Each True REST spa offers a private room for one person with a changing area, shower and a float pod that promotes the healing benefits of float therapy. Guests have the option to turn the lights on or off, leave the pod door open or closed, listen to music and float away from their stress and anxieties. If a user chooses to float without any light or sound, it immerses them in sensory deprivation, which minimizes external stimuli distracting the brain-often the cause of mental health issues from the influx of too much information. The water in the pods is set to skin temperature and mixed with over 1,000 pounds of Epsom salts to create buoyancy, so the body effortlessly floats. This reduces stress and tension on the muscle and joints, significantly diminishing chronic pain symptoms in areas like the neck, back or knees.

Every float session is 60 minutes and the perfect time for the mind and body to find equilibrium. Floating is an all-natural and holistic practice that compliments other therapeutic treatment options, giving guests the chance to indulge in the science of feeling great through peace, serenity and tranquility. After floating, guests are treated to an oxygen bar and an oasis room to round out the entire session completely.

With proven benefits that include reduced stress, anxiety, depression and chronic pain; improved mindfulness, awareness, and sleep; increased mental training and visualization, float therapy offers a chance to recover and find an ultimate form of rejuvenation. Float therapy improves people's lives and creates the perfect practice to add to any self-care routine.

Acting as the middle man for cupid's arrow this year, True REST Float Spa wants everyone-from couples to friends, family and singles-to share a Valentine's Day gift that encourages and develops self-care practices and inner healing. Tailoring its services to meet the needs of every guest, True REST prioritizes health and wellness to ensure users are leave feeling calm and refreshed.

The Valentine's Day float therapy deal from True REST is available until mid-February at all participating True REST Float Spa locations. To learn more about the special holiday gift offer, visit truerest.com/valentines. Guests may find the nearest True REST to speak with an available float consultant with more information about floating, its holistic benefits and other membership packages at truerest.com/locations.

About True REST Float Spa

True REST Float Spa is the world's largest float spa brand. In 2021 True REST ranked No. 139 in Entrepreneur's Top 500. With over 85+ awarded locations, including 39 open locations and another 15 under construction, it is on its way to servicing 1 million floats. True REST Float Spa has created a luxury float spa experience in 10 inches of water and 1,000 pounds of Epsom salts. Members float effortlessly in their float suite. Each location is dedicated to providing pain relief, relaxation and better sleep through a 60-minute float session. True REST Float Spa offers monthly memberships, programs and packages. For more information, go to truerest.com/about-us/. Or visit Facebook: www.facebook.com/TrueREST, Twitter: www.twitter.com/truerest or Instagram: ww.instagram.com/truerest. For franchising opportunities, go to www.TrueRESTfranchising.com.

