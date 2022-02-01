Hillstream BioPharma Announces Acceptance of Abstract at AACR 2022 Annual Meeting Highlighting HSB-510, a Novel Quatramer-based, First-in-Class Dual Inhibitor of HDAC6 and PI3K-delta Downregulating c-myc Expression

BRIDGEWATER, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2022 / Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. HILS ("Hillstream", the "Company"), a biotechnology company developing novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an emerging new anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death for drug resistant and devastating cancers, today announced that an abstract highlighting the progress of the Quatramer-based dual-targeted HDAC6/PI3K-delta inhibitor, HSB-510 , has been scheduled for presentation in a Poster Session at the 2022 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in New Orleans, Louisiana and will be published in the online Proceedings of the AACR. The complete title and text of the abstract will be posted to the AACR Online itinerary planner at 4:30 PM ET on Tuesday March 8, 2022.

HSB-510 is a first-in-class isoform specific HDAC6 and PI3K-delta dual inhibitor encapsulated in the Company's Quatramer-based formulation. Preclinical studies have demonstrated that treating TNBC cells with HSB-510 is associated with substantial down regulation of the growth of TNBC cells both in vitro as well as in TNBC syngeneic mouse model. Furthermore, the results also indicated that treatment of TNBC cells with HSB-510 significantly inhibited MYC levels. These findings indicated that dual inhibitor HSB-510 is an effective agent targeting MYC and can be developed as effective therapy for multiple MYC-dependent tumor indications.

About HSB-510

HSB-510 is a novel highly targeted bifunctional inhibitory compound in Quatramer with single digit nanomolar IC50 against PI3K-delta and HDAC6, which is also known to downregulate c-myc, a highly pursued and yet undruggable cancer drug target. The Quatramer platform achieves optimal tumor targeting and bioavailability of the highly potent targeted small molecule. Through an ongoing Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS), part of the NIH, novel dual PI3K/HDAC inhibitors and a lead compound showed good antiproliferative activity against multiple oncology cell lines. HSB-510 obtained ideal pharmacokinetic properties in the Company's proprietary Quatramer, while maintaining specific HDAC6-PI3K-delta specificity. The Company intends to continue a collaborative effort with NCATS and expects to conduct IND-enabling studies for HSB-510 in 2023.

About Hillstream BioPharma Inc.

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an emerging new anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death for drug resistant and devastating cancers. Hillstream's most advanced candidate is HSB-1216, an IMCD modulator, targeting a variety of solid tumors. The active drug in HSB-1216 was found to be efficacious in a clinical pilot study in Germany in devastating cancers, including triple negative breast cancer and epithelial carcinomas. Hillstream intends to start a clinical study with HSB-1216 in 2022 to expand upon the existing early clinical proof-of-concept. Hillstream uses Quatramer™, its proprietary tumor targeting platform, to enhance the uptake of HSB-1216 in the tumor microenvironment with an extended duration of action and minimal off-target toxicity. In addition, Trident Artificial Intelligence, Hillstream's artificial intelligence precision medicine platform, is used to identify biomarkers in its clinical programs to target a specific patient segment most likely to benefit. For more information, please visit www.hillstreambio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements related to the expected use of proceeds from the offering. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed by these expectations due to risks and uncertainties, including, among others, those related to the Company's ability to obtain additional capital on favorable terms to it, or at all, including, without limitation, to fund its current and future preclinical studies and clinical trials and the success, timing and cost of its drug development program and its ongoing or future preclinical studies and clinical trials, including, without limitation, the possibility of unfavorable new clinical and preclinical data and additional analyses of existing data, that the risks that prior clinical and preclinical results may not be replicated, and risks associated with the current coronavirus pandemic. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to review or update any forward-looking statement except as may be required by applicable law.

