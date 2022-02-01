Webstar Technology Group Inc. (WBSR) Announces Uplisting To The OTCQB Venture Market

Uplisting Is A Significant Milestone Which Will Increase Investor Awareness In The Company And Create Visibility In A More Orderly Market For The Company's Stock

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2022 / Webstar Technology Group Inc. WBSR a software marketing and technology company that identifies, incubates and acquires exclusive rights to promising proprietary technology products and services and provides its shareholders access to participate in cutting edge technology opportunities focused on the internet and global data delivery capabilities, announced that as of February 1, 2022 the Company has been uplisted to the OTCQB Venture Market by the OTC Markets Group. The Company has commenced trading under its same symbol "WBSR".

Don Roberts, the CEO of the Company said: "Listing on the OTCQB is another important milestone for the Company. It affords us greater visibility within the investment community, which should enhance our liquidity and increase our access to institutional and retail investors. Uplisting to OTCQB Venture is an important step. This creates a more orderly market for the company's stock."

The OTCMarkets says that the OTCQB® Venture Market is for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process.

In the Company's November 29, 2021 press release, the Company stated: "The OTCQB is considered by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as an "established public market" for determining the public market price when registering securities for resale with the SEC. The OTC Pink is not considered as such and most broker dealers will not trade or recommend OTC Pink stocks. Because the OTCQB dramatically increases transparency, reporting standards, management certification and compliance requirements, most broker dealers trade stocks on the OTCQB.

Historically, companies that have made the move up to the OTCQB® tier have experienced increased investor awareness, greater liquidity and visibility of their common stock. The Company believes that the move to the OTCQB will provide enhanced investor benefits including higher reporting standards, greater access to analyst coverage and news services, and more comprehensive compliance requirements."

Don Roberts, the CEO of the Company added: "This will enhance our visibility in the investment community, increase trading liquidity, open the Company to institutional investors, and broaden our shareholder base. We are committed to providing investors with high-quality trading and improved market visibility and are excited to showcase our achievements as a leading provider of industry changing software and technology to a growing base of U.S. and international investors."

About Webstar Technology Group, Inc.

Webstar Technology is pioneering a new era of innovation that will unleash the power of the internet and global data delivery capabilities that have never before been realized. Our Warp-G Enterprise Software and Gigabyte Slayer mobile application are designed to increase data stream delivery well beyond existing 4G and projected 5G. Combined with our "Smart-Caching" encryption technology and advanced storage optimization capabilities, Webstar will provide disruptive global data delivery, storage, and protection capabilities for every business, every customer. Webstar Technology Group-"Transforming the Connected World through innovative technologies that help businesses thrive and enrich people's lives!"

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer: This release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Webstar Technology Group Inc.'s ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such forward -looking statements include the words "vision," "seek", "grow", "plan" and other expressions of a forward-looking nature. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Webstar Technology Group Inc.'s filings with the OTC Markets, Securities and Exchange Commission and/or posted on the company's website.

