Gaucho Group Holdings' Luxury Leather Goods, Fashion, Accessories & Home Decor Brand Gaucho - Buenos Aires Announces Lautaro Garcia De La Peña as New Director of Design

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2022 / Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. VINO, a company that includes a growing collection of e-commerce platforms with a concentration on fine wines, luxury real estate, and leather goods, ready-to-wear fashion, accessories and home decor (the "Company" or "Gaucho Holdings"), welcomes new Director of Design Lautaro Garcia de la Peña. An exciting addition to the team of young Argentinian design talent, including Carmen Vils and Guido Spangenberg, de la Peña will play a vital role in leading Gaucho's creative team, and is the main designer behind Gaucho's debut jewelry collection, expected to launch later this year.
De la Peña will lead the helm for Gaucho - Buenos Aires' F/W 2022 Collection runway show at New York Fashion Week, produced by Runway 7, to be held on Friday, February 11 at Sony Hall.
"I believe that good design is the art of mixing little things to create a nuanced whole," says the 29-year- old, Buenos Aires-born multi-hyphenate, who received a degree in architecture from Bellas Artes and counts electronic music producer, model, and jewelry designer among his many talents. De la Peña divides his time between Barcelona, Miami, and New York.
"We are very excited to welcome Lautaro to the Gaucho team. His positive attitude and creative spirit are authentic elements of the "Gaucho DNA," said Scott Mathis, Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.'s Founder & Chairman. "Lautaro's artistic vision and style pair perfectly with Gaucho - Buenos Aires. We look forward to great things from our team of Lautaro, Carmen and Guido, who each bring a distinct point of view and an enormous amount of vision and talent."
About Gaucho - Buenos Aires
Gaucho - Buenos Aires is a fashion brand inspired by a modern interpretation of the inimitable spirit of the gaucho - the storied Argentinian wanderer and adventurer who embraced life boldly and confidently. Gaucho - Buenos Aires' leather goods, accessories, ready-to-wear fashions and home décor are made for dynamic global citizens, those who live authentically and freely, and explore the modern world with passion and curiosity. Our styles are made to last, with timeless essentials and an unparalleled dedication to quality. Each handcrafted piece blends the heritage of Argentina - with its artisanal craftsmanship passed down through generations and the finest local materials - with modern, cosmopolitan style designed to fit one's life. The result are pieces that are unique, unforgettable and authentically individual - Buenos Aires' finest designer label. Gaucho - Buenos Aires is part of Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (gauchoholdings.com), which crafts luxury experiences, properties and products that celebrate the vibrant and distinctive Argentinian lifestyle.
To learn more, visit www.gauchobuenosaires.com. For press inquiries, please contact Marisa Ritts at TARA, Ink.: marisa@taraink.com.
