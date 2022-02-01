MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2022 / Gladstone Capital Corporation GLAD announces the following event:
What:
Gladstone Capital Corporation's First Fiscal Quarter ended December 31, 2021 Earnings Call & Webcast
When:
Thursday, February 3, 2022 @ 8:30 a.m. EST
Website:
|https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/gldst/mediaframe/47462/indexl.html
How:
By webcast - Log on to the web at the address above
By phone - Please call (866) 424-3437
Contact:
Gladstone Capital Corporation, +1-703-287-5893
A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through February 10, 2022. To hear the replay, please dial (877) 660-6853 and use playback conference number 13725347.
If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on the Company's website, www.gladstonecapital.com.
Gladstone Capital Corporation is a publicly traded business development company that invests in debt and equity securities, consisting primarily of secured first and second lien term loans to lower middle market businesses in the United States. Information on the business activities of Gladstone Capital and all the Gladstone funds can be found at www.gladstonecompanies.com.
For further information: Gladstone Capital Corporation, 703-287-5893
SOURCE: Gladstone Capital Corporation
https://www.accesswire.com/684802/Gladstone-Capital-Corporation-Earnings-Call-and-Webcast-Information
