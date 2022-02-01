Alto's Self-directed Investment Platform CryptoIRA Lowers Trading Fee to 1%

Fee change will help users trade more for less within their crypto IRAs
NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2022 / Alto Solutions, Inc. (Alto),the self-directed IRA platform making it easy and affordable for individuals to invest in alternative assets using tax-advantaged retirement funds, today announced a new reduced trading fee for Alto CryptoIRA® of 1% per transaction down from 1.5%. Users will be able to trade more for less with their tax-advantaged retirement investment portfolio allocations.
"We're always looking for ways to enhance the user experience for Alto's customers with our products and platforms," said Eric Satz, founder and CEO of Alto. "Looking to the future, trading fees are just the start of what we have planned in 2022. We'll be rolling out a variety of exciting initiatives in coming months to give our users more investment options, features, and educational content."
As of today, Alto CryptoIRA offers:
- 125+ coins and tokens through our integration with Coinbase
- No setup or monthly account fees
- No account minimums
- An $10 investment minimum, among the lowest in the industry
- 24/7 real-time trading
- Our new 1% trading fee
This fee change is effective publicly as of today, but for existing Alto CryptoIRA users, the change went into effect at 11 AM ET, Friday, January 28.
Alto is 100% committed to the cryptocurrency trading community and this fee change will enhance users' experience trading crypto through a tax-advantaged Alto CryptoIRA. "Community feedback is crucial for our product development, and we'll continue to innovate on all fronts," added Mr. Satz.
This news follows Alto's recent close of a $40 million Series B funding round to start off the new year. The raise is already helping to serve more than 18,000 IRA investors. Trading fees are just the beginning of the innovations Alto plans to roll out in the coming months.
About Alto
Alto is a Nashville-based financial technology company that launched its next-generation self-directed IRA platform in 2018 to make it easy for individuals to access and invest in alternative assets using their retirement funds. The first of its kind, Alto's platform streamlines the process for investors, investment funding portals, and investment sponsors alike. Alto's current investment partners include AngelList, DiversyFund, Eaglebrook Advisors, Fundr, Grayscale, Masterworks, Republic, and Vint, as well as financial advisors, fund sponsors, and other direct issuers. Alto is not a registered broker-dealer or investment advisor. Alto does not promote or endorse individual investment opportunities and does not provide investment advice to its clients.
For more information, please visit AltoIRA.com or follow Alto on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
Alto Media Contact:
Paul Bandera
Caliber Corporate Advisers
alto@calibercorporate.com
SOURCE: Alto Solutions, Inc.
https://www.accesswire.com/686505/Altos-Self-directed-Investment-Platform-CryptoIRA-Lowers-Trading-Fee-to-1
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.