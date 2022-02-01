Richard Welling Joins Focus Partner Firm NKSFB, Enhancing NKSFB's Family Office and Strategic Tax Planning Expertise

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2022 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. FOCS ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that Richard Welling, a family office and tax professional based in Torrance, CA, has joined Focus partner firm NKSFB, LLC ("NKSFB"), a leading multifamily office and business management firm headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Welling has over 30 years of experience providing family office and strategic tax planning services, with specific expertise in real estate. He joins NKSFB as a Partner and will continue to serve clients out of Torrance. Welling will gain access to NKSFB's strong operational infrastructure and existing suite of concierge business management services. In turn, NKSFB gains an experienced professional and further expands its family office and tax capabilities and client base.

"We are excited to welcome Richard and his clients to NKSFB," said Mickey Segal, Managing Partner of NKSFB. "It was an easy decision to bring Richard into the partnership after working with him in the past and seeing his commitment to putting clients first, which is consistent with our core values. He brings differentiated expertise in several important areas, which will benefit our combined client base."

"I am thrilled to join the NKFSB team. Their brand, scale and dedication to clients is second to none," said Welling. "I look forward to leveraging my background and experience to help NKSFB enhance their client service offerings."

"We are delighted that Richard is joining NKSFB," said Rudy Adolf, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Focus. "Our ability to provide access to recruitment expertise has been instrumental in helping our partner firms, like NKSFB, build out their excellent reputations and brands."

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.

About NKSFB, LLC

NKSFB, LLC is a premier multifamily office and business management firm headquartered in Los Angeles. NKSFB has one of the largest multifamily office and business management practices in the country, representing many of the world's top entertainers, musicians, producers, athletes, executives, high net worth individuals and entrepreneurs. For more information about NKSFB, please visit www.NKSFB.com.

