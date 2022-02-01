Organto Foods Inc. Announces Participation in 2022 World Outlook Financial Conference

Organto's Unique Business Model and Organic Foods Portfolio Well Positioned to Meet Consumer Demands

VANCOUVER, BC and BREDA, THE NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2022 / Organto Foods Inc. OGOOGOFFOGF ("Organto" or "the Company"), a leading provider of organic and value-added organic fruit and vegetable products is pleased to announce that Steve Bromley, Chair and Co-Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the World Outlook Financial Conference on February 5th at 2:35 PM PST.

The 2022 World Outlook Financial Conference has a 31-year track record of providing global retail investors with access to new investment opportunities and some of the world's top independent market analysts and experts. Taking place in a virtual format, the conference runs February 4th through February 5th and includes presentations from an array of small cap companies, combined with keynote presentations and group forums comprised of industry analysts and sector experts.

"We are very pleased to have been invited to the 31st World Outlook Financial Conference and to be able to present to a large and diverse group of investors and financial experts. We believe this conference is an effective venue for us to reach current investors, as well as new audiences, and look forward to presenting our fast growing organic foods business, rooted in our mission of making organic fruit and vegetable products available for every consumer." commented Steve Bromley Chair and Co-Chief Executive Officer.

Organto is an integrated provider of branded, private label and distributed organic and non-GMO fruit and vegetable products serving growing global demand for healthy and socially responsible foods. Organto operates a strategic, flexible and cost efficient asset light business model, sourcing products from five continents, and using its certification, supply chain, marketing and distribution expertise to bring products to market in eighteen countries in Europe. Organto's flagship "I AM Organic" brand has been developed to provide consumers with visibility and transparency utilizing the Company's proprietary digital passport technology. Fast growing, Organto has realized nine consecutive quarters of record revenue and margin growth versus the same quarter in the prior year. Organto's long-term growth strategy is to build an ethics driven "one-stop shop" in fresh organic and specialty fruit and vegetable products fueled by a combination of strong internal growth and acquisitions.

For more information on the Feb 4th & 5th agenda, speakers or attending, please go to: https://mikesmoneytalks.ca/world-outlook-conference-2022/

