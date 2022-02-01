Apiture Announces Launch of Apiture Digital Banking Platform

Comprehensive digital banking solution drives innovation for U.S. banks and credit unions
WILMINGTON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2022 / Apiture announced today the launch of the Apiture Digital Banking Platform, a suite of consumer and business banking solutions for U.S. banks and credit unions. The platform brings together the strengths of the company's existing products, Apiture Xpress and Apiture Open, into a single, cloud-based platform.
As reflected on the company's newly redesigned website, the Apiture Digital Banking Platform includes five solutions:
- Consumer Banking, including brandable, turnkey web and mobile user interfaces as well as integrations with 200+ fintech partners and 40+ cores
- Business Banking, offering business users a fully featured experience that seamlessly integrates with their consumer banking account
- Account Opening, delivering a secure, digital process for consumers and businesses to open and fund new accounts within minutes
- API Banking, enabling financial institutions and fintechs to create unique experiences with APIs and web components available in the Apiture developer portal
- Data Intelligence, bringing together previously siloed information to support acquiring new customers, cross-selling and retaining business, and managing risk through a dedicated team of Apiture data analysts
"With the new Apiture Digital Banking Platform, we are empowering our clients to benefit from the breadth of functionality and flexibility found across our entire suite of solutions," said CEO Chris Babcock. "Our API-first approach and client-driven development philosophy will enable financial institutions to continue to innovate and grow as consumer and business needs evolve."
"A unified platform approach for retail and business banking is exactly what many banks need in today's market. This approach reduces technical debt while improving agility," said Bob Meara, Senior Analyst of Celent. "Apiture is providing financial institutions with the products and services they need to stay competitive in one accessible platform."
With the launch of the unified platform, Apiture will continue to focus on innovation to enhance its cutting-edge products and services that have already been recognized as industry leading. In 2021, Apiture was honored as an "Overall Leader" in the 2021 Digital Banking Platform Vendor Scorecard by Javelin Strategy & Research, a Platinum winner for Banking Innovation of the Year by Juniper, and a Global Fintech Awards finalist by Benzinga. It also was recognized for its Most Innovative API and Open Banking Model by the IBS Intelligence Global FinTech Innovation Awards.
About Apiture
Apiture delivers award-winning digital banking solutions to banks and credit unions throughout the United States. Our flexible, highly configurable solutions meet a wide range of financial institutions' needs, from leveling the playing field with larger banks to enabling unique, digital-only brands. Through our API-first strategy, our clients can maximize the capabilities of their platform while preserving a seamless user experience. Our exclusive focus on digital banking means we're dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that meet the unique needs of our clients while providing a level of support that's unmatched in the industry. Apiture is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, with offices in Austin, Texas. To learn more, visit www.apiture.com.
