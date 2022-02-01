Robert Smith of Scottsdale Financial Group Joins Focus Partner Firm TMD Wealth Management LLC, Expanding TMD's Presence in the Growing Scottsdale Wealth Management Market

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2022 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. FOCS ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that Robert (Bob) Smith ("Smith") of Scottsdale Financial Group has joined Focus partner firm TMD Wealth Management LLC ("TMD"), based in Scottsdale, AZ.

Smith has over 30 years of experience in providing an array of wealth management services to high net worth individuals and families, and he also has deep expertise in structuring customized insurance solutions. He joins TMD as Insurance Director and will continue to serve clients out of Scottsdale.

"We are thrilled to welcome Bob to the team. We have worked with him for several years, and his dedication to his clients is unparalleled," said Todd Douma, CEO of TMD. "Bob will help us increase our footprint in Scottsdale. He will also be instrumental in enhancing our ability to provide in-house insurance services and solutions, which will enhance the family office capabilities we can offer to our clients."

"I am excited to be a part of the TMD team, and I am confident that their broad resources and wealth management expertise will enhance the value I can provide to my clients," said Smith. "I look forward to working with TMD on building out their insurance offerings."

"We are very pleased to announce the addition of Bob to the TMD team," said Rudy Adolf, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Focus. "Bob will expand TMD's client base and enhance their expertise in several areas that are essential to serving high net worth clients. This addition illustrates the value that we provide to our partner firms through talent sourcing and recruiting."

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.

About TMD Wealth Management, LLC

TMD is a registered investment adviser based in Scottsdale, Arizona that provides customized financial planning and wealth management services to business owners, corporate executives, professional athletes and other affluent clients throughout the country. TMD helps clients reach their goals by providing the highest level of service and expertise in the accumulation, transfer, management and preservation of wealth. The firm also has expertise in a number of specific areas for executive clientele and provides ancillary business solutions services to its clients that complement their business strategies and needs. For more information about TMD, please visit https://www.tmdwealth.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect Focus' current views with respect to certain current and future events. These forward-looking statements are and will be, subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to Focus' operations and business environment, including, without limitation, uncertainty surrounding the current COVID-19 pandemic, which may cause future events to be materially different from these forward-looking statements or anything implied therein. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Focus on the date of this release. Focus does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein will not be realized. Additional information on risk factors that could affect Focus may be found in Focus' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

