Blackwolf Copper and Gold Appoints Jodie Gibson as Vice-President Exploration

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2022 / Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd. ("Blackwolf" or the "Company") BWCGBWCGF is pleased to announce that Jodie Gibson, P.Geo has been appointed Vice President Exploration, starting today, February 1st 2021. Ms. Marilyne Lacasse has stepped down and will remain a technical advisor to the Company.

"I am excited to work with Jodie again; we had excellent technical chemistry when we previously worked together with significant exploration and discovery success on multiple projects," said Rob McLeod, President and CEO of Blackwolf Copper and Gold. "I am tremendously grateful for Marilyne's work over the past year and look forward to her ongoing contributions to the Company in the future."

"The recent geological breakthroughs at the Niblack copper-gold-silver-zinc deposits demonstrating the tremendous Resources expansion potential, coupled with the unexplored Golden Triangle Properties north of Hyder, Alaska are very exciting and play to my geological and leadership strength." said Jodie Gibson VP Exploration for Blackwolf.

Jodie Gibson is a professional geologist with over 15 years mineral exploration experience, for both major and junior companies, throughout the North American Cordillera from Alaska to Mexico; primarily working on syngenetic and epigenetic precious and base metal systems. Working with Blackwolf's CEO Rob McLeod, Jodie was the Project Manager of the Underworld Resources Inc. exploration team that discovered the Golden Saddle and Arc gold deposits. These assets were subsequently sold to Kinross in 2010 for $139 million. Mr. Gibson also served as Vice President Exploration for White Gold Corp where he oversaw over $30 million in exploration activities over a three-year period with highlights including: expansion of the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits and five new discoveries across the White Gold district; including the high-grade Vertigo gold discovery on the JP Ross property. Jodie was recognized as the 2020 Yukon Prospector of the Year and has most recently worked as Vice President Exploration for K2 Gold Corp and as a technical advisor to Dolly Varden Silver Corp and Ethos Gold Corp.

Additionally, Blackwolf has granted stock options to an Officer of the Company to purchase up to 150,000 common shares pursuant to the Company's omnibus share incentive plan. The stock options vest over 3 years and are exercisable for a period of 5 years at a price of $0.70 per share.

About Blackwolf Copper and Gold

Blackwolf's founding vision is to be an industry leader in transparency, inclusion and innovation. Guided by our Vision and through collaboration with local and Indigenous communities and stakeholders, Blackwolf builds shareholder value through our technical expertise in mineral exploration, engineering and permitting. The Company holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Niblack copper-gold-zinc-silver VMS project, located adjacent to tidewater, as well as the Cantoo, Casey Texas Creek gold-silver and VMS Properties in southeast Alaska. For more information on Blackwolf, please visit the Company's website at www.blackwolfcopperandgold.com.

