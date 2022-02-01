PreAct Technologies Expands Leadership Team

Intelligent Sensing Start-Up Names James Dawson as Vice President of Customer Solutions and Brian Drury as Vice President of Sales to Fuel Company Growth
PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2022 / PreAct Technologies, an Oregon-based developer of intelligent sensing technology designed to bridge the gap between collision avoidance and active safety, today announced that it has expanded the company's leadership with James Dawson, VP of Customer Solutions and Brian Drury, VP of Sales. With a combined 60+ years of experience in business development for both technology and automotive companies, Dawson and Drury will help to lead the next phase of the company's growth and position the company for long-term success.
"PreAct has come out of stealth mode and is forging an aggressive path to make vehicles the safest place on the road," said Paul Drysch, CEO of PreAct Technologies. "Having highly energized leaders such as James and Brian will enable us to reach a broad set of customers with reliable, high-speed detection, near-field sensing and perception systems that will enable the next generation of ADAS and self-driving systems."
With more than 20 years in the technology and B2B industry, as well as 10 years in the United States Navy, Dawson brings deep expertise in leading global customer services organizations for technology and automotive companies, delivering creative, client-focused solutions that drive revenue growth and improve customer satisfaction. Before joining PreAct, Dawson was managing director of global business development at SmarThing, a pioneer of IoT technology.
A seasoned, forward-thinking, and profit-oriented industry leader, Drury brings more than two decades of experience leading strategic planning, risk management, and business continuity planning within the automotive industry. Before joining PreAct, Drury served as Senior Director of IoT at Covisint, a leading Cloud Platform for building Identity and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.
Both Dawson and Drury will report directly to the CEO, Paul Drysch.
About PreAct Technologies
PreAct Technologies aims to bridge the gap between collision avoidance systems and active safety technology with its novel flash lidar. Its patent-pending suite of sensor technologies, computing systems and unique countermeasure algorithms aim to drastically improve vehicle safety. The firm is located in Portland, Oregon.
