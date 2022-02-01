Halberd Achieves Landmark Selective Elimination of Tau From an Antigen Mixture

Tau has been shown to be important in the development of Alzheimer's Disease.

Eradication of Tau accomplished without reducing levels of non-target cytokine.

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2022 / Halberd Corporation HALB has demonstrated the ability to selectively reduce and control the level of one element in a heterogeneous mixture containing two elements without affecting the levels of the second element. This accomplishment employed Halberd's proprietary extracorporeal laser exposure process. The testing was accomplished in synthetic cerebral spinal fluid (CSF), which is accepted by researchers as a preferred substitute for human CSF.

Dr. Mitchell S. Felder, Halberd's Chief Technology Officer and a board-certified attending neurologist stated, "I believe that this is a landmark achievement in the field of medicine! The ability to extracorporeally eliminate the specific pathophysiologic target antigens of a disease utilizing a laser, swings opens the door, for the first time ever, for doctors to treat different antigens differently, with precision. This methodology facilitates the ability to precisely gage the process to remove dangerous levels of disease antigens while assuring appropriate levels of useful elements in a healthy patient. The ability to eliminate some, but not all, of the target antigens and leave the patient with a finely tuned, and thus more perfect blend of appropriate levels of the target antigens enables more precise treatment of Alzheimer's Disease, cancer and infectious diseases, among others. Once perfected, this methodology could truly revolutionize medicine in the twenty-first century."

William A. Hartman, Halberd's Chairman, President & CEO added, "We believe this is the first ever incidence of selectively eliminating an undesirable targeted disease antigen from a mixture of wanted and unwanted elements from a bodily fluid without affecting the levels of desired elements. Halberd's use of the laser in conjunction with designed antibodies is a demonstrably effective tool to target and eradicate or merely limit the number of disease elements without affecting the normal healthy levels of other non-disease bodily components. This is a HUGE step forward in the use of Halberd's technology toward the development of effective cures for many diseases previously considered to be incurable, all without dangerous side-effects currently associated with many medications today."

About Halberd Corporation.

Halberd Corporation HALB, is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. Since its restructuring in April of 2020, Halberd has obtained exclusive worldwide rights to three issued patents and has filed twenty related provisional, PCT, or utility patent applications to enhance its value to its stockholders and to attract the interests of potential development partners.

