Halberd Achieves Landmark Selective Elimination of Tau From an Antigen Mixture

Tau has been shown to be important in the development of Alzheimer's Disease.
Eradication of Tau accomplished without reducing levels of non-target cytokine.
JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2022 / Halberd Corporation HALB has demonstrated the ability to selectively reduce and control the level of one element in a heterogeneous mixture containing two elements without affecting the levels of the second element. This accomplishment employed Halberd's proprietary extracorporeal laser exposure process. The testing was accomplished in synthetic cerebral spinal fluid (CSF), which is accepted by researchers as a preferred substitute for human CSF.
Dr. Mitchell S. Felder, Halberd's Chief Technology Officer and a board-certified attending neurologist stated, "I believe that this is a landmark achievement in the field of medicine! The ability to extracorporeally eliminate the specific pathophysiologic target antigens of a disease utilizing a laser, swings opens the door, for the first time ever, for doctors to treat different antigens differently, with precision. This methodology facilitates the ability to precisely gage the process to remove dangerous levels of disease antigens while assuring appropriate levels of useful elements in a healthy patient. The ability to eliminate some, but not all, of the target antigens and leave the patient with a finely tuned, and thus more perfect blend of appropriate levels of the target antigens enables more precise treatment of Alzheimer's Disease, cancer and infectious diseases, among others. Once perfected, this methodology could truly revolutionize medicine in the twenty-first century."
William A. Hartman, Halberd's Chairman, President & CEO added, "We believe this is the first ever incidence of selectively eliminating an undesirable targeted disease antigen from a mixture of wanted and unwanted elements from a bodily fluid without affecting the levels of desired elements. Halberd's use of the laser in conjunction with designed antibodies is a demonstrably effective tool to target and eradicate or merely limit the number of disease elements without affecting the normal healthy levels of other non-disease bodily components. This is a HUGE step forward in the use of Halberd's technology toward the development of effective cures for many diseases previously considered to be incurable, all without dangerous side-effects currently associated with many medications today."
To get the latest news on Halberd's exciting developments, including our ongoing disease eradication accomplishments, subscribe by submitting this form.
(https://halberdcorporation.com/contact-us/)
For more information please contact:
William A. Hartman
w.hartman@halberdcorporation.com
support@halberdcorporation.com
www.halberdcorporation.com
Twitter:@HalberdC
About Halberd Corporation.
Halberd Corporation HALB, is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. Since its restructuring in April of 2020, Halberd has obtained exclusive worldwide rights to three issued patents and has filed twenty related provisional, PCT, or utility patent applications to enhance its value to its stockholders and to attract the interests of potential development partners.
Safe Harbor Notice
Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Company cautions that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.
SOURCE: Halberd Corporation
https://www.accesswire.com/686522/Halberd-Achieves-Landmark-Selective-Elimination-of-Tau-From-an-Antigen-Mixture
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.