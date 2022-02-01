GlobeX Data Update on Launch of SekurMessenger with America Movil's Telcel - Aims to Replace WhatsApp for Business

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2022 / GlobeX Data Ltd. SWISFSWISGDT("GlobeX" or the "Company"), the leader in Swiss hosted secure communications and secure data management, is pleased to update its shareholders on its SekurMessenger Swiss hosted email and messaging security and privacy solution launch with América Móvil's Telcel unit in Mexico.

As previously announced in 2021, GlobeX is launching SekurMessenger , its Swiss hosted encrypted instant messaging, secure voice recording transfer and secure file transfer application, with América Móvi's Telcel mobile operator in Mexico. The secure messaging service has been fully integrated with Telcel's billing and provisioning platform and the commercial launch has started in the CDMX region, representing Mexico City and the greater Mexico City, a region covering 21.9 million people.



América Móvi's Telcel has now approved the launch to go nationally to the rest of Mexico and it will include the mass markets as well as businesses. Previously the launch of SekurMessenger was limited only to corporate entities and large enterprises. The mass markets classification is composed of small businesses (SMB) and consumers. Once sales gain momentum in Mexico, the launch is planned to expand to other countries where America Movil operates through its Claro brand, such as Colombia, Peru and other Latin American countries, as the business grows over the coming years.

GlobeX Data and América Móvil are looking at offering a secure and private alternative to other non-secure and non-private messaging applications. The market is geared primarily for business and government users, and privacy conscious consumers. According information published on América Móvi's website , Telcel is the largest mobile operator in Mexico, with over 75 million mobile subscribers. América Móvil is the 7th largest telecom operator in the world with over 277 million mobile subscribers in over 20 countries throughout Latin America and Europe. Its shares trade in the New York Stock Exchange under ticker AMX.

Recent data breaches in messaging applications and in particular in the WhatsApp application have created a certain urgency for businesses and data privacy advocates to protect their communications form cyber-attacks and identity theft via mobile and desktop devices.

SekurMessenger eliminates many of the privacy and security risks by not only not requiring a phone number, which would divulge a user's phone device ID, but also by not social engineering a user's phone or computer contact list and infecting the contacts by default as well, eliminating a huge loophole in security and privacy. SekurMessenger issue each user a username and a SM number. The SM number is the contact ID a user would disclose in order for other SM users to be added. As the Introduction Video demonstrates, the service comes with a self-destruct timer and other features as well, including GlobeX's proprietary VirtualVaults and HeliX technologies with all data stored in Swiss hosted encrypted servers.

Additionally, SekurMessenger now comes with a proprietary feature and technology called Chat by Invites. This feature allows a SekurMessenger user ("SM user") invite a non-SM user, or a group of non-SM users, by sending an SMS or email to the recipient, to chat in a fully private and secure way, without the recipient ever having to register to SekurMessenger or download the app. At the end of the chat, the initiator of the conversation can remotely terminate the conversation and all traces of the conversation are deleted from all users, including the recipient. This unique feature is now fully deployed and functional on all iOS and Android devices and web platforms. The target sectors are numerous, including but not limited to legal, financial, government, real estate, energy, mining, manufacturing, trade and medical sectors.

Alain Ghiai, CEO of GlobeX Data said: "We are very happy to have been approved for the national launch of SekurMessenger with Telcel, and to have been approved for the mass market segment as well. We are now looking forward to start generating revenues from all of Mexico from government organizations, businesses, and consumers. We know that in certain sectors, there is a growing demand to replace WhatsApp as a business messaging solution. SekurMessenger is here to satisfy that demand, and as we are not connected, and never have been connected, to AWS, Microsoft Azure or Google Cloud platforms, commonly referred to as "Big Tech", we can offer a truly independent, private and secure means of communications through secure messaging, secure voice record transfer and secure email through our proprietary technology and our secure servers based in Switzerland. We are looking forward to expand in Central and Latin America in the coming years, as we plan to launch with other partners in the region as well. According to statista.com and other information sites, there are over 580 million people speaking Spanish in Latin America alone, and with security and privacy becoming a global concern, we have seen a surge in demand and inquiries for our secure and private communications solutions."

GlobeX's Data privacy solutions are all hosted in Switzerland, protecting users' data from any outside data intrusion requests. In Switzerland, the right to privacy is guaranteed in article 13 of the Swiss Federal Constitution. The Federal Act on Data Protection ("FADP") of 19 June 1992 (in force since 1993) has set up a strict protection of privacy by prohibiting virtually any processing of personal data which is not expressly authorized by the data subjects. The protection is subject to the authority of the Federal Data Protection and Information Commissioner.

Under Swiss federal law, it is a crime to publish information based on leaked "secret official discussions." In 2010 the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland found that IP addresses are personal information and that under Swiss privacy laws they may not be used to track Internet usage without the knowledge of the individuals involved.

About GlobeX Data Ltd.

GlobeX Data Ltd. is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure encrypted e-mails, and secure communication tools, secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery and document management. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide.



