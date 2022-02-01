Bloomberg Recognizes Linde as a Leader in Gender Equality

GUILFORD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2022 / Linde LINLIN announced today that Bloomberg has selected Linde as a leader in gender equality for the fifth consecutive year.

Linde has been included in the 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), a modified market capitalization-weighted index that aims to track the performance of public companies committed to transparency in gender-data reporting. This reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership & talent pipeline, equal pay & gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies and brand. Linde has been included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index since its launch in 2018, initially as Praxair.

"Linde's '30 by 30' goal for female gender representation is supported with inclusive talent pipeline and development programs. Together they underscore our commitment to furthering a diverse and inclusive workplace," said Vanessa Abrahams-John, Chief Diversity Officer at Linde. "Inclusion in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index is recognition of Linde's focus on ensuring equal opportunities in the workplace and fostering a culture where all employees are empowered to develop and make an impact."

Inclusion is one of Linde's five core values and the company is committed to attracting, developing and retaining the best talent to build high-performance teams. Linde is a DiversityInc Noteworthy Company and participates each year in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation Corporate Equality Index.

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2020 sales of $27 billion (€24 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

