Bambuser launches Bambuser Academy, the world's first platform to educate brands on Live Video Shopping

STOCKHOLM, TUESDAY 1 FEBRUARY 2022 To further strengthen its position as the world's best Live Video Shopping provider and reinforce its thought-leading initiatives, Bambuser launches Bambuser Academy - a first-of-its-kind educational platform addressing the increasing demand for brands to educate themselves on live commerce.

Bambuser is the market-leading B2B Live Video Shopping provider and has been since the launch of its One-to-Many product in 2019. With clientele including LVMH, Farfetch, Clarins and Samsung, live shows spanning 45+ languages in 190+ countries, and 58M+ minutes of live streaming hosted in 2021, Bambuser is uniquely positioned to offer world-leading insights, data and expertise in Live Video Shopping.

Live Video Shopping is a relatively new digital sales opportunity and marketing channel, but it's already proven to be crucial for retail professionals to grasp and utilize. According to Coresight research, the industry could reach a $25 billion market share in the US by 2023.

The target audience for the Bambuser Academy initiative ranges from ecommerce professionals to retail strategists and marketeers. It will feature beginner, intermediate and advanced courses, covering production, editorial strategies, ecom optimization and content creation.

To lead this initiative, Live Video Shopping expert Cecilia Demant has joined Bambuser as the Head of Bambuser Academy. As well as being a popular YouTuber, she rose to become one of the first editors in chief for a notable brand using Live Video Shopping. Cecilia brings the invaluable experience of producing and hosting over 250 live shows using Bambuser's technology, and acute understanding being both behind and in front of the camera. Her team will work closely with Bambuser's production experts, customer success teams and data scientists.

"Nothing is more important to us than our clients' success, which Bambuser Academy will empower them to achieve. It will also meet the retail industry's huge demand for education on Live Video Shopping. Bambuser is the best equipped company with the most qualitative and quantitative data within the industry, so it is a natural step for us to trailblaze education and continue to lead the way." Says Maryam Ghahremani, CEO of Bambuser.

To learn more and enroll in the Bambuser Academy, subscribe here for early access to upcoming initiatives in Q1.

About Bambuser

Bambuser is a software company specializing in interactive live video streaming. The Company's primary product, Live Video Shopping, is a cloud-based software solution that is used by customers such as global e-commerce and retail businesses to host live shopping experiences on websites, mobile apps and social media. Bambuser was founded in 2007 and has its headquarters in Stockholm. Subscribe to Bambuser's press releases here.

