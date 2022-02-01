Komo Plant Based Foods Achieves 200 Five-Star Customer Reviews Through Yotpo App on its eCommerce Platform

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2022 / YUMKOMOF(FSE:9HB) ("Komo"), a fast growing plant-based food start-up, is pleased to announce that within 10 months of the launch of its direct to consumer eCommerce platform, it has received 200 reviews with a five out of five star consumer rating.

"Our plant-based comfort foods blend the right amount of real, wholesome cooking with the science and technology of developing innovative plant-based recipes to deliver hearty, satisfying food experiences," says Komo CEO William White. "We put each of our meals through multiple tests to make sure each one meets our standards for taste, food satisfaction, and scalability. Our eCommerce platform provides us a direct relationship with consumers and allows us to carefully monitor every touchpoint of the consumer journey, giving Komo a competitive advantage over retail-only brands."

Komo's consumer reviews, featured at https://komocomfortfoods.com/pages/reviews, consistently speak to the great taste and convenience of Komo's frozen plant-based meals. Consumers also comment positively on their customer experience of ordering products and receiving home delivery.

"Delicious! Convenient and delicious - - the cashew bechamel and mushroom/lentil ragout pair so well together. Altogether you can tell a lot of care and love put into making this vegan meal. Highly recommend," - Ellen W., Verified Buyer, January 23, 2002.

"The best meal I never cooked. Fast, healthy, and absolutely delicious. This food sells itself," - Caroline C., Verified Buyer, January 21, 2022.

In March 2021, Komo launched its Shopify platform using apps to enhance digital marketing and support a great online shopping experience. Post-launch, Komo added applications Privy, Klaviyo and ReCharge to enable site pop-ups, email marketing, and subscription packages. The launch of Yotpo enabled automatic review generation where emails are sent out to customers automatically 7 days after their initial purchase, along with a text message. The Yotpo application collected approximately 240 consumer reviews over the past ten months, allowing Komo to assess consumer pain points and discover promising product development opportunities. Last summer Komo used feedback from consumers and other data to support the launch of the Komo Plant-Based Meal HelpersTM line of frozen plant-based foods - versatile meal starters to allow the creation of plant-based dishes at home. Komo plans to use feedback from Yotpo for future launches planned for this year.

In addition to being sold through eCommerce, Komo products are sold through a distribution network of online and brick-and-mortar grocery, convenience, and natural retailer channels.

About Komo

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. is a premium plant-based food company that develops, manufactures and sells a variety of plant-based frozen meals that are always hearty, satisfying, and made with wholesome ingredients. At Komo, our mission is to help make plant-based meals a staple on every dinner table by sharing our love for feel-good food that connects the people to the planet. We believe plant-based eating is the future and - Change can start with a single biteTM. Our experienced plant-based innovation and development team recreates vegan versions of traditionally cheesy and meaty classics, with 100% plants. Komo's products are sold direct-to-consumer through our eCommerce website and a distribution network of online and brick and mortar grocery, convenience and natural retailer channels. Our operating subsidiary Komo Comfort Foods launched in 2021 with our flagship products: plant-based Lasagna, Shepherd's Pie and Chickenless Pot Pie and has recently launched a new line - Komo Plant-Based Meal HelpersTM - versatile meal starters to allow the creation of many dishes at home. All of our products are 100% plant-based, made with wholesome ingredients, free from preservatives, and frozen for freshness. Freezing products is a natural and effective way of keeping food products for longer without having to use any preservatives. Komo's meals have a 1-year frozen shelf life. Komo also sells ready-to-eat meals in Metro Vancouver through Uber Eats and Skip the Dishes.

Learn more at: www.komocomfortfoods.com and follow on Instagram: @komocomfortfoods

