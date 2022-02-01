Linkfire "LINKFI" ranks among top 10 Danish startups, based on digital marketing in 2021

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2022 / Linkfire LINKFI

Linkfire A/S, the world's leading SaaS marketing platform for music and entertainment, is ranked #8 in Leap's yearly report of the top 100 Danish startups in 2021. The ranking is based on digital marketing performance.

Market research platform Leap has today published its yearly report of the best performing startups in Denmark, measured by digital marketing performance. Based on three key categories and overall yearly growth, Linkfire ranks number 8 amongst the top 100 Danish startups in 2021. Leap analyzes companies founded in Denmark within the past 10 years and ranks them by: traffic, social, and backlinks compared against the industry and the global market. Aside from the yearly report, Leap also publishes a monthly top 100 report, where Linkfire ranks number 6 in January 2022, climbing an impressive 26 positions compared to the same month last year.

Linkfire's top placement comes after a year of marketing efforts focused on building trust in the Linkfire brand and driving commercial growth. "In 2021 we started blogging more consistently , and reached new levels of maturity when it comes to our media spend and content production," says Simona Lazeu, Head of marketing at Linkfire." Our strategy is simple: While we stay focused on our customer's needs, we are also proactive and not afraid to experiment with new channels, formats, and messaging to reach our audiences and grow our digital presence."

Lars Ettrup, Linkfire's CEO and co-founder, adds: "In a constantly changing digital marketing space, it's impressive to see how we have managed to be placed in the top 10 of Danish startups. I'm very proud of our marketing team and amazed to see the hard work pay off. We are grateful for the ranking, and looking at the list, I'm honored to be in the company of so many other incredible Danish companies."

Leap provides companies with detailed insights and competitor analysis based on digital marketing performance, and will soon present a new, expanded report including over 130,000 Danish companies. Meanwhile, Linkfire will continue to invest in its digital marketing to inspire and attract artists and labels, and help them connect with fans around the globe .

Morten Sørdahl, co-founder at Leap, is happy to present the 2021 report:

"It's inspiring to follow a startup company like Linkfire and see how they've managed to do so well on their digital marketing performance. Everyone working in digital marketing knows how much hard work it takes to be constantly present and relevant to consumers. At Leap, we have spent more than two years developing our algorithms to ensure that they measure on the most important parameters, and we look forward to presenting a new report, which includes all Danish companies."

About Linkfire A/S

Linkfire is the world's leading SaaS marketing platform for the music and entertainment industries. Linkfire's offering consists of two solutions: the Linkfire SaaS Marketing Platform for labels and artists and the Linkfire Discovery Network connecting consumers to music products through apps and partner websites. Linkfire's platform has over 85,000 users, including the vast majority of the top 100 Billboard artists and largest record labels. In 2020, 1.5 billion consumers were connected through Linkfire and the Company's revenue amounted to DKK 24.7 million, corresponding to a year-on-year growth of 43 percent. Linkfire has more than 80 employees and is headquartered in Copenhagen, with additional offices in New York, Los Angeles, Lisbon and Accra. Linkfire ("LINKFI") is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market, Sweden. For further information, please visit: https://investors.linkfire.com/

