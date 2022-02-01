Temedica Partners With NOVENTI to Enhance Permea-Generated Insights to Improve Patient Care

Partnership between Temedica, a leading digital health and health insights company, and NOVENTI Health SE, the largest provider of enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems and claims management solutions for pharmacies in Germany

Jointly generating new healthcare insights through Temedica's new data analytics platform Permea

NOVENTI will contribute specific health information to further enrich Temedica's Permea analyses and insights

MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / February 01, 2022 / Temedica GmbH, a leading digital health and health insights company, today announced its collaboration with NOVENTI Health SE, the largest provider of enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems and claims management solutions for pharmacies in Germany. Temedica and NOVENTI will combine their expertise and capabilities to develop new healthcare insights through Temedica's data analytics platform, Permea. NOVENTI will add specific health information to further enrich Permea's insights into patient care. Permea is the data analytics platform recently launched by Temedica to gain a new understanding of healthcare for medical research, development and application of therapies, based on Temedica's proprietary patient-generated, real-world data.

Dr. Benjamin Friedrich, Chief Medical Officer of Temedica, said:

"We are delighted to welcome NOVENTI, a renowned player in the German and European healthcare market as a partner for Permea. Joining forces will enable us to advance our insights to a new level. Temedica's mission is to place the patient in the center of healthcare and overcome limitations and shortages of insight and knowledge in existing healthcare systems. The partnership with NOVENTI supports our goal of delivering an accurate view of the patient's real-life needs and preferences."

Dr. Sven Jansen, Member of NOVENTI's Executive Board said:

"Healthcare digitalization offers unprecedented opportunities to individualize patient treatments. With Temedica, we have found an expert with regards to health data analytics and interpretation. Together, we can advance the potential of health data to gain unprecedented insights to support scientific and medical research, product development and, more generally, the scientific community and physicians."

About NOVENTI

The NOVENTI Group, a Munich, Germany-based health services company, combines a large number of separate individual brands and companies with a wide range of products and services. NOVENTI is one of the leading suppliers of software, financial services and digital platforms within the European healthcare market. Its product offering aims to provide 360-degree-services for all players in the healthcare sector, such as pharmacies, healthcare service providers, physicians, nursing facilities, etc. To ensure future viability and sustainable development, NOVENTI accompanies its customers throughout digital transformation processes such as the implementation of e-prescribing, health information exchange infrastructure and electronic health record (EHR) deployment. NOVENTI offers hybrid solutions and enables healthcare providers to connect with their patients and customers. The goal of NOVENTI - and all of its individual companies - is to be at the forefront of tomorrow's healthcare market by offering innovative products, services, and solutions. The company was founded in 1900 to represent the interests of a group of Munich-based pharmacists (today known as FSA). NOVENTI comprises over 2,000 employees, and generated an annual revenue of over 200 million euros in 2020. Further information is available at https://www.noventi.de/en/ .

About Permea

Permea is a new offering from Temedica available to different stakeholders in the healthcare space. Permea combines multiple data sources, including longitudinal, patient-generated data with high resolution related to time, geography, and patient cohorts. Its customizable solutions provide insights into various challenges along the healthcare value chain, including research and development, regulatory approvals, market launches and commercialization of therapies. Permea Insights and Permea Monitor provide in-depth knowledge about therapies and their effects under real-world conditions, allowing better informed decisions. Based on artificial intelligence and innovative algorithms, Permea provides answers to industry relevant questions. All Permea operations comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) laws on data protection and security and also meet the high standards internationally. For more information, please visit www.permea-health.com .

About Temedica GmbH

Temedica is a Munich, Germany-based digital health and health insights company with the mission to bring the patient into the center of healthcare. The company develops state-of-the-art digital patient companions for complex, chronic conditions. These apps support patients with personalized guidance and help them navigate healthcare systems by considering their individual needs. Through direct and long-term interaction with patients, Temedica generates unique and previously unknown real-world evidence about disease progression and the individual effectiveness of therapies. Temedica has expertise in the personalized support of patients as well as in compiling, structuring, and analyzing respective health data. Its data analytics platform Permea is designed to enable unique insights along the entire healthcare value chain and patient journey. Temedica is supported by a consortium of renowned investors with longstanding track-records in the biopharmaceutical industry, including the founding investors of BioNTech. Further information is available at https://temedica.com/en/ .

