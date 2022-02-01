Bambuser enters into a Master Agreement with LVMH for the One-to-One live video shopping solution

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2022 / Bambuser AB BUSER(FRA:5JL.F)

Stockholm - 1 February 2022 - Live video pioneer Bambuser further strengthens the partnership with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH) by adding to the existing Master Agreement an additional solution of the product suite: One-to-One. This happens six months after signing the Master Agreement for One-to-Many with the LVMH Group.

After a successful pilot with selected maisons of the LVMH, and receiving the LVMH innovation Award, earlier this year, Bambuser announced in August, that it had entered into Master Agreement for the One-to-Many solution enabling all maisons to start using live video shopping. Following today's extension of the Master Agreement, Bambuser's One-To-One live video shopping solution is now also available to all LVMH's Maisons.

The One-to-One live video solutions cater to retailers the ability to enable agents (personal shopping, customer service, post sales or consultations) to engage in two-way video calls with customers. The solution can integrate with CRM and booking systems and includes product display and product comparison to enable seamless and guided shopping experiences.

"We are very proud and excited about LVMH trusting us to deliver a One-to-one live video shopping experience, Their Maisons are renowned for service excellence, creativity and innovation as well as entrepreneurial spirit which is very much along the lines of how we cater our solutions and partnership with the group."

Says Maryam Ghahremani, CEO of Bambuser.

Contact information

Corporate Communications, Bambuser AB | +46 8 400 160 00 | ir@bambuser.com

Certified Adviser

Erik Penser Bank AB | +46 8 463 83 00 | certifiedadviser@penser.se

About Bambuser

Bambuser is a software company specializing in interactive live video streaming. The Company's primary product, Live Video Shopping, is a cloud-based software solution that is used by customers such as global e-commerce and retail businesses to host live shopping experiences on websites, mobile apps and social media. Bambuser was founded in 2007 and has its headquarters in Stockholm. Subscribe to Bambuser's press releases here .

Attachments

Bambuser enters into a Master Agreement with LVMH for the One-to-One live video shopping solution

SOURCE: Bambuser AB

View source version on accesswire.com: