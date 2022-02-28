Industrial Cooling Solutions is Helping Repurpose Cooling Towers for Carbon Capture

US-based Engineering Company Industrial Cooling Solutions (ICS), a leading provider of cooling solutions for industrial firms in the United States, has begun offering carbon capture technology services

The increasing carbon emission is a growing concern threatening life on the earth. Greenhouse gas emissions from industrial processes have climate scientists concerned about global warming. A holistic approach must be implemented to salvage the earth from climate change, especially carbon emission. ICS is a leading supplier of cooling towers globally, and the company is pleased to announce it will be offering carbon capture technology as part of its cooling tower services. Repurposing cooling towers for carbon capture technology will now be part of the ICS’s services offered to companies and businesses.

The company offers innovative solutions specializing in customized designs for critical requirements such as geothermal, optimized footprint, low power use, low pump head, seawater, dirty water, low plume, low noise, low drift, heavy industrial, and acid systems.

Carbon capture and storage (CCS) or carbon capture and sequestration is the process of capturing carbon dioxide (CO2) before it enters the atmosphere. This strategy helps prevent the release of CO2 from heavy industry to mitigate the effects of climate change. It has now been adopted by companies concerned with climate change issues and the “green” effort.

“ICS is your go-to company when you need your job done right, on time and on budget,” explained Tim Bozic, CEO of ICS. “The company was founded with the mission to create value for our customers by engineering, developing and implementing innovative industrial cooling solutions that are financially and technically feasible yet environmentally sustainable world wide. We are now taking steps to ensure that cooling towers are repurposed to ensure carbon capture for the greater good of the earth.”

Industrial Cooling Solutions provides cooling towers with counterflow and crossflow designs of wood, FRP, and concrete structures custom-designed to meet the client’s specifications and project needs. They also provide repairs, structural upgrades, thermal performance upgrades, and general services to ensure the reliability of your current cooling towers. Through its global alliances, ICS services all makes and brands of cooling towers, Air Cooled Condensers (ACCs), and air coolers.

Furthermore, ICS offers reliable, high-quality cooling tower parts fast and at an affordable price. As a factory authorized and OEM supplier, ICS supplies any brand or make of cooling tower parts, including Marley, Hudson, Harley, Amarillo, Sumitomo, Hansen, Brentwood, Toshiba, ABB, TECO/Westinghouse, and more.

For more information, please visit www.h2ocooling.com.

About Industrial Cooling Solutions

Tim Bozic founded ICS with the mission to create value for our customers by engineering, developing, and implementing innovative industrial cooling solutions that are financially and technically feasible yet environmentally sustainable worldwide. The company has a team of dedicated cooling tower professionals who come from backgrounds in cooling towers, power plant generation, and similar industrial fields and have a combined experience in cooling towers & cooling tower services exceeding 200 years and over 100 years of power plant-specific design experience to complement its cooling tower skills.

Some of the ICS’s key clients include Shell, KBR, Star Energy, Shintech, ShinETSU, TTCL, PTT Group, Pertamina, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI), and Marubeni.

Media Contact

Company Name: Industrial Cooling Solutions

Contact Person: Tim Bozic

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1-303-462-2000

Address:1457 Ammons St #206

City: Lakewood

State: CO 80214

Country: United States

Website: http://www.h2ocooling.com/

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Industrial Cooling Solutions is Helping Repurpose Cooling Towers for Carbon Capture