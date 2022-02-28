Seed Treatment Market Size Share Growth Demand Opportunities Challenges Investment Analysis Report 2022 | DataM Intelligence

“Seed Treatment Market | DataM Intelligence”

Global Seed Treatment Market is segmented By Origin, By Application Method, By Function, By Crops and By Region

Seed Treatment Market Trends Growth Overview:

Seed Treatment Market size valued at USD XX billion in 2021 and market is expected to reach USD XX billion by the end of 2028, with growth at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period 2021-2028. The seed treatment market has grown substantial accomplishment in terms of product development with respect to seed coating and succeeding crop effectiveness at the initial seedling phase.

Market Growth:

The seed treatment market has obtained major accomplishments in terms of seed development with respect to seed coating and attaining crop effectiveness at the primary seedling phase. Currently, these seed treatment products not only benefit in guarding the seeds but also benefit in acting as seed accompaniments, in turn, progresses the crop harvest. The simple functions of the early seed treatment were mainly to control certain soil pathogens that affect seed enactment.

The agricultural industry has been somewhat impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in the early days of the outbreak, but generally, the agricultural chemicals market containing seed treatment was reasonably affected in 2021 primarily owing to the supply disturbances. Though Covid-19 generated challenges with respect to short-term pause in manufacturing, supply chain trouble.

Market Segmentation Analysis:

Seed Treatment Market is segmented by Origin, by Application method, by Function, and by Crops. Based on Origin, the market is divided into Chemical Seed Treatment and Bio-Chemical Seed Treatment. Based on the Application Method, it is further classified into Seed Pelleting, Seed Dressing, and Seed Coating. Based on Function, it is further bifurcated into Crop Protection, and Seed Enhancement. Based on Crops into Turf & Ornamental, Oil crops & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, and Grains & Cereals Others.

Geographical Classification:

Based on geography the global market is divided into five regions North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and the Rest of the World.

Regional Overview:

Europe Dominates the Seed Treatment Market. Europe observed the uppermost share in the seed treatment market, and Spain had the major seed treatment market, next to Germany, France, and Russia. The rising popularity of agriculture in the European region and the requirement for good quality seeds are the key elements for the growth of the global market.

Competitive Analysis and Major Players Involved in the global market report:

Some of the major players controlling the global market are; Syngenta, Bayer, BASF, and Monsanto are some of the significant participants in the worldwide market. They together take 82% of the global seed treatment market share. Other notable players include Nufarm, Dupont, Incotec, Sumitomo. Some of the major companies profiled in the global market report are; BASF SE, Incotec Group BV, Bayer Crop Science AG, E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company, Monsanto Company, Nufarm Limited, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd, Syngenta AG, The Dow Chemical Company, and Platform Speciality Products Corporation

