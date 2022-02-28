Announcing the Launch of Stylish Professional Scrubs & Apparel LLC

Stylish Professional Scrubs & Apparel LLC is a uniform retailer specializing in a wide variety of medical uniforms, apparel, and accessories for healthcare professionals

There is a noticeable lack of professional healthcare apparel that offers modern styling and comfort. Doctors, nurses, and other healthcare professionals work long hours and deserve a brand of scrubs that works as hard as they do. Committed to revolutionizing scrubs and the appearance of medical professionals everywhere, the Stylish Professional Scrubs brand was created. Designed by a Medical Assistant who understands the inconvenience of forgetting a mask and the need for affordable, stylish scrubs in the healthcare workforce. Its 1st design was created during the COVID-19 surge, and the collection is called the pandemic.

Stylish Professional Scrubs & Apparel LLC prides itself on delivering exceptional value to the clients they serve. Its mission is to provide quality, comfort, and style to the busy healthcare worker. Their brick-and-mortar, mobile, and online retail store provides a stress-free, unique, and personalized shopping experience. They also offer flexible payment options, loyalty reward programs, and competitive prices, demonstrating their commitment to meeting customers’ needs.

The company’s products are designed for healthcare professionals, service workers, physical therapists, respiratory therapists, childcare workers, food service workers, massage therapists, spa/beauty professionals, hospitals, urgent cares, dental offices, nursing homes, dialysis centers, allied health, training centers, and community colleges. With a broad range of services, including healthcare apparel audits, a website with convenient online ordering, free local delivery for group orders, onsite corporate sales events, mobile sales, trade shows, and flexible payment options, it is poised to be pioneers of the movement to revolutionize the medical scrubs and apparel niche.

Some of the products that would be featured on Stylish Professional Scrubs & Apparel include scrubs, clogs, compression socks, medical accessories, tote bags, e.t.c. Customers are guaranteed top-notch quality as Stylish Professional Scrubs & Apparel products will be chosen from high-end brands including koi, Sanita, Nurse Mates, Littman, and much more.

Additionally, they will partner with corporate clients by providing uniform solutions that improve patient satisfaction, increase staff retention, and boost staff morale. Through contracted services, they support facilities by offering a percentage of onsite sales to a charity or non-profit cause.

As part of events marking the official launch of Stylish Professional Scrubs & Apparel, the Baltimore County Chamber of Commerce will be giving a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the brand’s public opening.

For more information, please visit www.shopspapparel.com.

Media Contact

Company Name: Stylish Professional Scrubs & Apparel

Contact Person: Media Relations

Email: Send Email

Address:Towson Town Center 825 Dulaney Valley Rd

City: Towson

State: MD 21204

Country: United States

Website: http://www.shopspapparel.com/

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Announcing the Launch of Stylish Professional Scrubs & Apparel LLC