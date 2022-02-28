Shore Power Market Growth, Industry Outlook and Opportunities 2022 – 2029 | DataM Intelligence

The Global “Shore Power Market” is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecasting period (2022-2029).

Market Overview

Shore power saves the consumption of fuel that would otherwise be used to power vessels while in port and eliminates the air pollution associated with the consumption of that fuel. A port city may have anti-idling laws that require ships to use shore power. The use of shore power may facilitate maintenance of the ship’s engines and generators, and reduce noise. Shore power or shore supply is the provision of shoreside electrical power to a ship at berth while its main and auxiliary engines are shut down. While the term denotes shore as opposed to off-shore, it is sometimes applied to aircraft or land-based vehicles (such as campers, heavy trucks with sleeping compartments, and tour buses), which may plug into grid power when parked for idle reduction.

Download free sample: https://bit.ly/35iWxbc

Market Dynamics

An increasing number of cruise liners in the shipping industry is the major driving factor for the growth of the market. Since 2009, significant expenditures have taken place to install shore power infrastructure at the marine terminals. The Port of Oakland’s estimated project cost is approximately USD 60 million; the Port and private sector combined estimated cost for just the shore-side infrastructure is approximately USD70 million. Adding to this, Royal Caribbean invested USD250 million in the newly launched Terminal A at Port Miami to increase the capacity at ports, cruise lines have started to build out terminals.

Furthermore, 23.63 million passengers and 4.5 million crew disembarked cruise ships and visited during the 2014-2015 cruise year, spending USD2.45 billion and USD302.2 million, respectively to the Caribbean and Latin American destinations. In 2015, Cruise line expenditures including port fees and taxes, payments to local tour operators, and payments to local businesses for supplies and services were contributed worth USD400.8 million.

However, high costs for installation and maintenance are the key restraint hampering the market growth globally.

By Component

Cable & Accessories

Frequency Converter

Transformer

Switchgear

Other Components (Auxiliary Power System, Voltage Stabilizers)

By Installation

Shipside

Shoreside

By Connection

Retrofit

New Installation

Geographical Analysis

The Asia Pacific shore power market size was worth USD YY million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD YY million by 2026, at a CAGR of YY% during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific is expected to garb major market share in the forecast period due to the presence of large largest seaports particularly in countries like India and China. Due to the heavy traffic in seaports, the installation and retrofit of shore power are expected to increase in the forecast period. For instance, India has 12 major ports Kandla, Mumbai, JNPT, Marmugao, New Mangalore, Cochin, Chennai, Ennore, V O Chidambarnar, Visakhapatnam, Paradip, and Kolkata which handle approximately 61 % of the country’s total cargo traffic.

Adding to this, the Government of India is also encouraging and supporting Green Port projects in order to reduce air and noise pollution in the country. For instance, The Indian Ministry of Shipping issued the Draft of its proposed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) exploring shore power supply to ships in Indian ports, under the national “Green Port” project seeking to reduce air and noise pollution on major ports across India.

View full report: https://bit.ly/3LWUVEH

Competitive Landscape

The Shore Power market is competitive with existing players in the market.

Some of the major players include ESL Power Systems, Schneider Electric, Smartplug, Blueday Technology, ABB, Cochran Marine, Smartplug, Vinci Energies, Cavotec, and IGUS.

In November 2019, Värtahamnen Port, in Stockholm, has launched the world’s most modern, and the largest shore power plant in wattage-terms, in the Baltic Sea area and they have come into operation very soon.

In February 2019, Juneau, a city in Alaska announced that they are considering a proposal to offer more shore power to cruise ships.

In August 2018, Port of Oakland announced that its shore power use hit an all-time high July 2018. 105 of 135 vessels visiting Oakland in July connected to shoreside electricity at berth.

Trending Topic’s

Gas Detection Equipment Market

Well Interventions Market

Smart Water Metering Market

Media Contact

Company Name: DataM Intelligence

Contact Person: Sai

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 877 441 4866

Country: United States

Website: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/shore-power-market

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Shore Power Market Growth, Industry Outlook and Opportunities 2022 – 2029 | DataM Intelligence