Shore Power Market Growth, Industry Outlook and Opportunities 2022 – 2029 | DataM Intelligence

Market Overview
Shore power saves the consumption of fuel that would otherwise be used to power vessels while in port and eliminates the air pollution associated with the consumption of that fuel. A port city may have anti-idling laws that require ships to use shore power. The use of shore power may facilitate maintenance of the ship’s engines and generators, and reduce noise. Shore power or shore supply is the provision of shoreside electrical power to a ship at berth while its main and auxiliary engines are shut down. While the term denotes shore as opposed to off-shore, it is sometimes applied to aircraft or land-based vehicles (such as campers, heavy trucks with sleeping compartments, and tour buses), which may plug into grid power when parked for idle reduction.
Download free sample: https://bit.ly/35iWxbc
Market Dynamics
An increasing number of cruise liners in the shipping industry is the major driving factor for the growth of the market. Since 2009, significant expenditures have taken place to install shore power infrastructure at the marine terminals. The Port of Oakland’s estimated project cost is approximately USD 60 million; the Port and private sector combined estimated cost for just the shore-side infrastructure is approximately USD70 million. Adding to this, Royal Caribbean invested USD250 million in the newly launched Terminal A at Port Miami to increase the capacity at ports, cruise lines have started to build out terminals.
Furthermore, 23.63 million passengers and 4.5 million crew disembarked cruise ships and visited during the 2014-2015 cruise year, spending USD2.45 billion and USD302.2 million, respectively to the Caribbean and Latin American destinations. In 2015, Cruise line expenditures including port fees and taxes, payments to local tour operators, and payments to local businesses for supplies and services were contributed worth USD400.8 million.
However, high costs for installation and maintenance are the key restraint hampering the market growth globally.
By Component
- Cable & Accessories
- Frequency Converter
- Transformer
- Switchgear
- Other Components (Auxiliary Power System, Voltage Stabilizers)
By Installation
- Shipside
- Shoreside
By Connection
- Retrofit
- New Installation
Geographical Analysis
The Asia Pacific shore power market size was worth USD YY million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD YY million by 2026, at a CAGR of YY% during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific is expected to garb major market share in the forecast period due to the presence of large largest seaports particularly in countries like India and China. Due to the heavy traffic in seaports, the installation and retrofit of shore power are expected to increase in the forecast period. For instance, India has 12 major ports Kandla, Mumbai, JNPT, Marmugao, New Mangalore, Cochin, Chennai, Ennore, V O Chidambarnar, Visakhapatnam, Paradip, and Kolkata which handle approximately 61 % of the country’s total cargo traffic.
Adding to this, the Government of India is also encouraging and supporting Green Port projects in order to reduce air and noise pollution in the country. For instance, The Indian Ministry of Shipping issued the Draft of its proposed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) exploring shore power supply to ships in Indian ports, under the national “Green Port” project seeking to reduce air and noise pollution on major ports across India.
View full report: https://bit.ly/3LWUVEH
Competitive Landscape
The Shore Power market is competitive with existing players in the market.
Some of the major players include ESL Power Systems, Schneider Electric, Smartplug, Blueday Technology, ABB, Cochran Marine, Smartplug, Vinci Energies, Cavotec, and IGUS.
In November 2019, Värtahamnen Port, in Stockholm, has launched the world’s most modern, and the largest shore power plant in wattage-terms, in the Baltic Sea area and they have come into operation very soon.
In February 2019, Juneau, a city in Alaska announced that they are considering a proposal to offer more shore power to cruise ships.
In August 2018, Port of Oakland announced that its shore power use hit an all-time high July 2018. 105 of 135 vessels visiting Oakland in July connected to shoreside electricity at berth.
Trending Topic’s
Gas Detection Equipment Market
Media Contact
Company Name: DataM Intelligence
Contact Person: Sai
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 877 441 4866
Country: United States
Website: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/shore-power-market
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Shore Power Market Growth, Industry Outlook and Opportunities 2022 – 2029 | DataM Intelligence
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.