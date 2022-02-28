Frozen Bakery Products Market by Emerging Trends, Analysis, Growth Opportunities, & Forecast

The overall frozen bakery products market is projected to grow from USD 22.3 billion in 2021 to USD 29.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.8%

The report “Frozen Bakery Products Market by Type (Bread, Pizza Crusts, Cakes & Pastries), Distribution Channel (Conventional Stores, Specialty Stores), and Form of Consumption (Ready-to-Proof, Ready-to-Bake, Ready-to-Eat) – Global Forecast to 2026″, global frozen bakery products market is projected to reach USD 29.5 billion by 2026, from USD 22.3 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. The busy lifestyle of consumers has contributed to the growth of the bread manufacturing industry to produce new products that could cater to the rise in demand from consumers. The increase in consumption of frozen bakery products in the emerging markets of Asia Pacific and Latin America has also led to a rise in the sales of frozen bakery products. The demand for frozen bakery products in developing regions is driven by the increase in disposable income.

Opportunities: Adoption of individual quick frozen (IQF) technology to maintain the freshness of frozen bakery products

The high-quality frozen bakery products are mainly attributed to the development of a technology, which is known as the individual quick-frozen (IQF) method. IQF is a freezing method that does not allow large ice crystals to form in food products. With traditional freezing, large ice crystals can damage cells and crystal fibers, which makes the food products dry out. IQF foods, however, produce small ice crystals that allow the fibers of the food product to remain unscathed. Microencapsulation is a recent technology that can help manufacturers achieve the goal of increasing the shelf life and texture of their range of gluten-free frozen bakery products. This technology is used to overcome the cardboard consistency of refrigerated pizza, rising crust pizza, and also the shelf-life extension of frozen and refrigerated dough, frozen biscuit dough, scoop and bake frozen muffins, and biscuits.

Challenges: Lack of transport infrastructure support in emerging markets

Refrigerated storage and transportation is a prerequisite for an efficient supply chain in this market. However, developing markets such as the Asia Pacific, Gulf, and Latin American countries lack efficient transport infrastructure and are not well connected. The missing links in these networks continue to limit route choice, while insufficient capacity and the poor quality of the infrastructure add costs and time to the transit.

Increasing demand of healthy frozen bakery products due to customers shifting preferences and hence development of specialty frozen bakery products.

The specialty frozen bakery products market is projected to attain exponential growth in the future due to the increase in consumer preference as an alternative to unhealthy bakery products. The economic development in the emerging, as well as developed economies, has led to a highly dynamic market scenario of bakery products. The increase in health concerns among consumers has provided a lucrative growth opportunity for specialty bakery product manufacturers to introduce fortified, gluten-free, organic, low-calorie, and sugar-free products and develop a broad consumer base. These factors have led to an increase in the number of specialty bakery shops across the globe.

Europe is projected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

The Europe frozen bakery product market is projected to be the largest between 2021 and 2026, while the Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR. Europe is the largest market for market, with 56.5% of the market share in 2020. With many of the member nations in the EU actively encouraging manufacturers to produce frozen bakery products, the market is projected to witness significant growth in the future. The market growth in Europe is driven largely by the well-established French bakery market.

The key service providers in this market include The key players in this market include Grupo Bimbo (Mexico), General Mills Inc. (US), Aryzta Ag (Switzerland), Europastry S.A. (Spain), Conagra Brands, Inc. (US), Associated British Foods Plc (UK), Kellogg Company (US), Lantmannen Unibake International (Denmark), Vandemoortele Nv (Belgium), Premier Foods Group Ltd. (UK), Cargill, Incorporated (US), Flowers Foods (GA), Bridgford Foods Corporation (US), Cole’s Quality Foods Inc. (MI), and Dawn Food Products Inc (MI). These players are undertaking strategies such as new product developments and launches and divestments to improve their market positions and extend their competitive advantage.The global market witnessed rapid growth with the development of new technologies, which resolves problems of short life span, increase in time consumption due to the production process, and enhancement of shelf life.

