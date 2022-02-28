Owned And Founded by The Successful Entrepreneur Md Injamam Ul Islam, 360locker Is Aiming To Be The Best Web Development Company In Bangladesh.

Dhaka – February 08th, 2022 – 360Locker is a rising e-commerce online solution for newcomers in the web world, and it was founded by the successful entrepreneur Md Injamam Ul Islam in January 2020. Since then, the company has completed hundreds of big projects efficiently and helped many businesses with their websites. 360Locker offers best-in-class Web development solutions with Android & IOS App Development. The company is considered the best web hosting company in Bangladesh with many high-quality services, including Shared Hosting, Reseller Hosting, VPS Hosting, Dedicated Hosting, and Domain Registration. These services come in various affordable packages to match different plans and budgets.
“We want our customers to fall in love with 360locker, that’s why we aim for 100% customer satisfaction through working with a team of professionals using world top technology to offer you risk-free, fast, and reliable Hosting with 24/7 Live Customer Support,” said Md Injamam Ul Islam, Founder & CEO of 360Locker, “Moving your website from another Web Host? chat with us, and our Account Manager will do the cPanel to cPanel website migration for you, completely Free of charge! Also, you can upgrade between plans on Shared Hosting by yourself from your panel.”
360Locker has a team of intelligent and experienced minds leading it to be the best hosting company in Bangladesh. The owner of 360Locker has guided the team to achieve its vision in the business world. He is an entrepreneur in information and technology-based areas in Bangladesh and a digital marketer.
Through hard work, dedicated efforts, and great ambition, Md Injamam Ul Islam built a good platform in many sectors, and his reputation attracts the young who regard him as a role model in these professions. Additionally, he works as the Chief Marketing Officer in Sillect Insurance Services Inc., one of the best auto insurance companies in Bakersfield, Ca.
About 360Locker
360Locker is an online e-commerce solution for newcomers in the web world. It was founded on January 01st, 2020, and is owned by Md Injamam Ul Islam. Hundreds of big projects were completed by the company. ITpreneurs is the only sister concern of 360Locker.
Media Contact
Company Name: 360Locker
Contact Person: Md Injamam Ul Islam
Email: Send Email
Phone: +8801610320200
Address:West Rampura
City: Dhaka, 1219
Country: Bangladesh
Website: https://360locker.com/
