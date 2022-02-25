Carlos Cantero: The Spanish Influencer Making Millions Posting Memes

Carlos Cantero has been able to carve a niche for himself as an online influencer, doing so in remarkable fashion – posting memes on social media. The Spanish millionaire influencer popularly known as @lordcntero on Instagram is famous for posting memes and he has undoubtedly leveraged his popularity, monetizing his page on the platform and make millions of dollars via social media.
The internet and technological advancements continue to create groundbreaking solutions that have made the world a “global village.” The emergence of social media and the increasing popularity of the several platforms have further substantiated this claim. In a related development, online influencing and content creation have created a new market for creatives and brands that want to leverage the increasing online population to promote their business. Thousands of influencers have emerged across the globe in recent times trying to deliver content to their target audience. However, Carlos Cantero otherwise known as @lordcntero has mastered the art of using memes to entertain his audience in different parts of the world, judging by his increasing number of followers across age groups.
Carlos started with posting memes on Instagram, on his page @killjongun, growing the account steadily to reach 100k followers. The influencer’s ability to offer content that anyone and everyone can easily relate with almost immediately endeared him to people, helping the account to go viral with his posts getting thousands of likes in minutes.
The entrepreneurial instinct in Carlos Cantero came to bear and seeing the huge potentials in influencer marketing, he decided to monetize his page. Subsequently, he has been able to grow his personal page on Instagram @lordcntero in a relatively short while, currently with more than 400k followers. Carlos shares different content on the page, including his lifestyle, entrepreneurship-related information, crypto, and a host of other helpful resources.
