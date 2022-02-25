Why Restaurant Owners Choose Axiom Payment Systems

On-Site Installation and Thorough Training
It’s a lot of information for restaurant owners! But there’s no need to be overwhelmed. Unlike other payment processing services that simply ship their machinery to you, an Axiom representative will come to your restaurant and install your POS system for you. They’ll provide on-site training and walk you through every available feature. We’ll make sure you feel confident and all your questions are answered.
Instant Customer Support
There’s nothing worse than your payment processing system failing you during a Saturday night dinner rush. Scratch that — there is something worse: being on hold for hours trying to reach customer service to remedy the problem!
You’ll never encounter that scenario with Axiom Payment Systems. We are always available via call, text or email. Additionally, we know as a restaurant owner you may have an issue, or a problem and you need it solved right away. Customer support specialists are always available to help, they will find the problem and solve it, even without you being on hold or present on the call. Axiom Payment Systems is raising the bar on customer satisfaction, if the customer service representative can’t solve the problem over the phone, they will immediately dispatch an Axiom field service technician to your restaurant to solve the problem on-site.
Ongoing Check-ins
Here’s the most important thing restaurant owners love about Axiom Payment Systems. Once you partner with us, we’ll connect you with a customer service representative who is dedicated to your business. They’ll check in with you every month throughout our entire relationship. Instead of waiting for problems to pop up, we try to catch them before they even happen.
From beginning, we always put our customers first. Want to learn more about why Axiom Payment Systems is the best choice for your restaurant? Schedule a free demonstration today!
Written and distributed by Lifestyle Network, a Lifestyle Network Productions, Inc. Company.
Media Contact
Company Name: Lifestyle Network
Contact Person: Media Relations
Email: Send Email
Phone: 7869017397
City: Miami Beach
State: Florida
Country: United States
Website: https://www.thelifestylenetwork.tv/paradisetiki
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.