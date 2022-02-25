ARTII Global CEO Steps Down After Strong Run, New CEO To Be Announced

ARTII announces, the stepping down of CEO Jaian Cuttari, who’s leadership marked a remarkable growth for the company, some achievements included a strong run for the token with a 151% increase on the exchanges, enjoying a longer stability in price for months, Also the launch of the high end art nft platform Artii platform “artii.org”, was received positively with the successful sale of the $262,000 dollar Andy Warhol NFT which sold in 2 hours of its release, the NFTing of Tesla commissioned art and much more.
When asked about his time in Artii, Cuttari said “It has been a pleasure to be part of such a fast-growing sector, but I do feel there is some limitations and differences in opinion between the creatives and the board, in the project, for those reasons I felt it would be better for the Board to find a better fit, on the other hand I look forward to taking a dive into, metaverse related ventures”. Cuttari continued “I hope the key stakeholders who are the Artii board and core partner GTG Wellness continue to work to grow the Artii project to its full potential”.
(Former CEO, Jaian Speaking at grand launch of Artii)
The new global CEO of ARTII is to be selected by the ARTII board; currently the ARTIIKOREA CEO will take over operations.
