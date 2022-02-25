UK's Largest Rolls Royce Car Hire See a Surge in Wedding Car Bookings after Covid Restrictions Eased

Wedding day preparations require a lot of effort from the bride-groom, their family members, and friends. Families need to make several arrangements for décor, welcome of guests, food, and dance as well. In this entire scenario, they often fail to plan a grand entry for the bridegroom on their special day. Moreover, the wedding arrangements became quite challenging and difficult during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Several people organized small wedding ceremonies including only close family members; however, many others postponed their wedding several times while waiting for the ease of social distancing restrictions. After several months, the health agencies and government have finally announced ease of pandemic guidelines, and now people are allowed to get back to their normal lifestyle. Those who have been delaying their wedding for the past two years are looking for some grand celebrations now.

One of the best addition to luxury celebrations can be booking a Rolls Royce wedding car. These expensive and exclusive vehicles can add more charm to the ceremony while leaving a memorable impression on everyone attending the wedding. The professionals at the Phantom Hire platform are ready to serve clients with reliable and executive travel solutions on their special day.

A spokesperson from Phantom Hire recently said that the company was experiencing difficult times during the pandemic. As people were bound to follow typical social distancing guidelines, no one was hiring luxury vehicles to make grand entries at weddings, prom nights, and business meetings. But as the government has now confirmed that all Covid-19 related restrictions will end from July 19, people have started looking for wedding celebrations and they are making inquiries at Phantom Hire for luxury vehicle bookings.

The professionals at Phantom Hire in a recent interview stated that wedding has been the biggest source of business for the company for the past 10 years. Other than this, they used to serve clients for prom nights and family gatherings. But the service providers are now happy to answer client queries and are able to provide a definite date for booking due to the ease of Covid-19 guidelines.

The company has a huge collection of Range Rovers, Rolls Royce Phantom, and Mercedes to serve client requirements. People that are ready to plan something special for their wedding day post lockdown can contact these professionals for easy booking. As the excitement for celebrations is increasing, many venues are even hosting two weddings a day. In this scenario, couples are advised to make advance bookings for Rolls Royce Cars to make a grand entry at their wedding venue. These luxury vehicles are available for wedding hiring purposes with trained chauffeur service. They can help clients to move in style with clean and well-maintained vehicles.

The company is following all essential measures for the safety, privacy, and comfort of the clients even post-pandemic. Therefore, it will be easier to enjoy luxury weddings in the coming months without worrying about Covid-19 restrictions. The well-mannered, verified and trained chauffeurs can pick up clients from their home or salon on time and will drop at the wedding venue in style. With Rolls Royce wedding car hire, clients can be sure about timely, comfortable and convenient doorstep delivery. Furthermore, the professionals at Phantom Hire also keep an eye on regular sanitization and hygiene checks for an enhanced experience of passengers. They are ready to serve clients in different parts of the country with exclusive and luxury Rolls Royce Cars.

About Phantom Hire

Phantom Hire is an award-winning wedding car company in the United Kingdom that is serving millions of customers over the years with a top-notch Rolls Royce collection. They help clients to get the finest and most comfortable luxury car for the special day so that the bride-groom can have some beautiful memories for a lifetime. The company has an exclusive range of expensive, prestigious, and luxurious vehicles that anyone can hire.

One can plan to hire Ferrari 458, Rolls Royce Phantom, or even Agusta A109 Grand New Helicopter with reliable chauffeur service for the grand wedding entry. This wedding hire service can help couples to achieve an exclusive wedding experience with a luxury package that includes door closing-opening service, fully uniformed chauffeur, customized ribbons, and a bottle of Prosecco when passengers arrive at the venue. There are plenty of options for customization to make the wedding day more memorable. One can make prior bookings to avoid the last-minute rush.

