MRT Racers Strike Gold – Earn Over 180 Podiums and 10 Series Titles

Huntington Beach, CA & Prairie du Chien, WI – February 25, 2022 – Racers using MRT tires (motoracetire.com) / Muscle Race wheels took over 180 podiums across the U.S. in 2021. And they are off to a solid start in 2022. Racers credit MRT quality as a key component to get them through the most challenging terrains! Most use the perfect combination: MRT tires / Muscle Race Wheels.

In 2021 MRT racers found success in several series: TexPlex, MidAmerica Racing, Point1 OffRoad, NRRA, Ultra 4, Line Mountain, DP4, ProRock, RedBull Race, Legacy Racing, AZOP, WORCs, UTV World Championships and many more. Notably, MRT 2021 Series Podiums include: Chance Haugen: G.A.S Series Pro UTV; Kody Kranz: Championship Off-Road Series 170 UTV; Oscar Inderland: Bonneville Off-Road Racing Pro UTV; Kainan Baker: MAO Series Pro NA; Kendra Hoop: MAO Series Women’s Turbo; Cassie Christensen: SXS Sports Series Diva Pro SXS; Josh Row: BiTD Pro N/A; Pappa Poe: Pro Rock UTV; Alyanna Baker: Outlaw Series (TexPlex) Women’s Expert; Paul Wolff: Point1 Off-Road, SXS Hill, NNRA, UTV Bounty.

2022 is off to a strong start! MRT racers finished in top 10 across various races at KOH, one of the toughest UTV courses, and won two podiums: Paul Wolff earned 3rd place overall in UTV Pro Mod. And Joshua Smith tool 2nd in UTV Stock Turbo. Cody Martin finished 4th in class and 5th overall.

Here’s what our racers have to say:

Cody Martin: “I was impressed how the new MRT Desert Storm handled at high speeds and blown away how well the MRT sticky tire performed in the rocks. Over 150 race miles and 250 pre-running miles and they never let me down.”

Oscar Inderland: “We had a fantastic run at the Toyo Desert Challenge. The roughest terrain we have ever encountered on a race course made for a brutal race. Our MRT tires hooked up on all the varying terrains and made sure we always had the traction we required. 2nd place podium spot would not have been possible without our MRT tires staying inflated for the whole race. Looking at them afterwards they took a beating but I’m confident they have plenty more miles in them!”

Josh Smith: “Going into King of the Hammers 2022 I knew I needed to go faster than prior years. And going faster means I needed a tire that would hold up to relentless abuse. And with certain I can say the MRT tires on my RZR took a absolute beating in the desert and unforgiving rocks and didn’t skip a beat taking big hits and climbing ledges. I was able to achieve what I did because of MRT Tires.”

MRT’s attention to quality with MRT tires and Muscle Race wheels is revolutionizing racers performance! MRT racers accomplishments are due to the performance of MRT’s tires with Kevlar Armor Belt anti-puncture durability – this gives MRT drivers the confidence to tackle tough terrains and weather conditions. The Pro Amor / MRT Race Series tires are built using triple belt Kevlar, QUAD belt Kevlar, Apex Bead Grip and sticky tread compound, which results in anti-puncture performance and durability to withstand the most extreme weather conditions and the toughest terrains.

“Another of solid performance for MRT Racers! We are proud of our racers and their performance in 2021! Our motto ‘Quality When You Need It’ is proven again and again on these courses that challenge racers with some of the toughest terrains and circumstances. Our tires and wheels pass the strictest of tests and scrutiny before they are released. It’s this focus that allows drivers to race with confidence. We accredit the Kevlar Armor Belt as the strongest best traction UTV tires on the market. And our continued innovation ensures our tires are always able to succeed through the toughest challenges” according to Mark Thornburg, president MRT.

Look for MRT at The Mint 400 in Las Vegas March 9 – 13!

About MRT & Muscle Race Wheel:

MRT, MotoRaceTire.com, is the leader in delivering the highest quality and most innovative tires on the market today. The Pro Amor / MRT Race Series tires, are created by working closely with race teams and mechanical CAD aided testing, MRT continuously develops new leading tire technology including the first and only Kevlar Race Tire using Kevlar Armor Belt. These tires are lightweight and designed to provide run flat protection combined with strength and speed on the track. MRT Kevlar Armor Belt quality is designed and built to outlast the competition. Guaranteed and backed by MRT’s Continuous Improvement Warranty program.

Muscle Race wheels are the lightest, strongest wheels on the market. These high precision light weight forged and flow form UTV wheels carry up to 2000 lb load rating. Muscle Wheels outperform cast wheel competitors and are available in the sizes and back spacers that all racers require and are podium proven!

MRT / Muscle Race wheels are tested in ALL race conditions, and components are modified based on driver’s feedback and tire/wheel performance. This attention to detail and drive for continuous improvement is why MRT provides the best race tire and wheel combination now and will continue to provide this winning combination for all race and riding conditions.

