Shrader Law, PLLC Changes Name to Shrader & Mendez in 2022

TAMPA, Florida – Moving through 2022, Shrader Law, PLLC is making some major changes to its business. Part of this dramatic change includes a new name: Shrader & Mendez. Rebranding their business is an important component of their growth strategy for the years ahead and a reflection of the significant contributions of new partner, Alex Mendez. The firm will maintain the same great customer service that their clients have become accustomed to over the years.
Serving the Tampa area, Shrader & Mendez believes in being a strong advocate for their clients. They have more than a decade of experience to help you meet any legal challenge that may arise in their field of expertise.
One of the things they pride themselves on is being transparent with their clients about the reality of their situation, the risks, and helping them discover the best path forward. Honesty is one of Shrader & Mendez’s core principles, and they want every client to know exactly what they are up against.
The team of professionals working at Shrader & Mendez is committed to helping their clients achieve success in the courtroom. Their attorney team consists of Brian Shrader, Kellie O’Connell, and Alex Mendez.
The name change of their business is a sign that they are moving forward and continuing to grow and expand into new areas. With the addition of personal injury law to their offerings, they are a comprehensive law practice that holds real value, expertise, and experience for their clients in many areas.
Their team will continue to grow as the practice thrives and is recognized as one of the best boutique practices in the Tampa area.
As Shrader & Mendez moves into the future, they are looking forward to the continued success that they have enjoyed to date. They are excited about the future and their accomplishments in the areas that they have traditionally served as criminal defense, business disputes, and consumer protection. However, it is also time to look forward to the boom that they are seeing by expanding into personal injury for their clients. Shrader & Mendez hopes to serve more people than ever before.
To learn more about Shrader & Mendez’s services or their business name change, make sure to reach out to their office with any questions.
About Shrader & Mendez
Shrader & Mendez was founded by Brian Shrader with a focus on litigation and trials in the four key areas of their practice. In 2022, the addition of Alex Mendez as a partner further expanded the firm’s reach. Their areas of expertise include criminal defense, personal injury, consumer protection, and business litigation, among others. They have conducted hundreds of criminal trials with both judge and jury, giving them the experience that their clients need to achieve success.
Media Contact
Company Name: Shrader & Mendez
Contact Person: Brian Lucas Shrader
Email: Send Email
Phone: (813) 360-1529
Address:612 W. Bay St.
City: Tampa Bay
State: FL
Country: United States
Website: https://www.shraderlawfirm.com/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
