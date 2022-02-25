Regina Kelly Celebrates 18 Years of Creating Heirloom Portraiture for Families

Regina Kelly captures timeless family photos by combining art with photography.

Regina Kelly Fine Portraits, a photography studio specializing in family portraits, celebrates nearly two decades of success in the industry. Over the years, the studio has created hundreds of stunning heirloom painted portraits meticulously detailed to honor familial bonds.

The photography studio pays particular attention to the eyes to capture the subjects’ essence and highlight emotions memorialized in photos. Each portrait combines advanced photography with artisanal painting skills to create timeless reminders of precious memories. The portraits are hand-painted on high-quality archival canvas and take around six months to complete – truly a labor of love. Clients can receive their painted portraits directly at their homes and have them installed at the most ideal place.

Regina Kelly Fine Portraits understands the fleeting quality of life and the importance of creating a keepsake that loved ones can continue to cherish. With their family portraits, the studio wishes to provide authentic and unique artworks to share with future generations

For the past 18 years, Regina Kelly Fine Portraits has developed a well-deserved reputation for its dedication to customers, outstanding service, and industry expertise. Following this milestone, the studio says it’ll continue bringing beautiful heirloom portraits to families worldwide.

Book an appointment with Regina Kelly Portraits here: https://reginakelly.com/.

