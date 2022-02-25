Netaxis cloud credentials boosted with latest acquisition

Anyroute acquisition set to accelerate cloud-native product innovation within the Telecoms industry and strengthen Netaxis' growing SaaS portfolio.

Brussels – Feb 25, 2022 – Global Software and Services business Netaxis Solutions has acquired Anyroute B.V. in an asset deal that delivers the latest, world-class Microsoft Teams capabilities to a Telecoms client base hungry for Cloud-based innovation.

Netaxis’ products and services are used by major Telecoms organisations worldwide to create new propositions, drive innovation and transform networks. Products like APIO and SRE are often never seen by the end-customers of those Telcos because they integrate seamlessly with back-end operations and provide a “white label” user experience that presents the brand of the Service Provider.

Simply put, Netaxis are the best-kept secret that makes global Telecommunications work, and with a SaaS subscription model, almost all entry barriers have been eliminated.

The acquisition of Anyroute strengthens Netaxis’ compelling Teams Voice Automation proposition with enhanced features and professional services. This is key because Telcos entering the Microsoft ecosystem often need help with onboarding to enable integration with Microsoft VoIP propositions like Direct Routing and Operator Connect. Anyroute also brings existing clients that are perfectly positioned to benefit from the broader Netaxis product portfolio.

Manuel Basilavecchia, co-founder and CEO of Netaxis, explains: “We are excited to take the next big steps with the acquisition of Anyroute. Their experience will support us in our shift towards more SaaS-driven revenues and strengthen our customer portfolio in the Dutch market. By moving forward together, we can increase the added value to our customers. Our strategic focus and their practical, technological expertise, combined with international growth, will allow us to serve both existing and new customers even better.”

Marty van de Veerdonk, Manager of Anyroute, continues: “I am delighted that the activities of Anyroute have now been transferred to Netaxis, which has a unique and widely respected position in the market. A more recurring and scalable business model combined with impressive software products perfectly aligns with our strategic vision. Together we can make an impact globally within the Microsoft Teams domain.”

About Netaxis

Netaxis, founded in 2010 by four telecom engineers, has over 50 employees, primarily engineers. Its head office is located in Brussels, Belgium, and it has branches in the Netherlands, Italy, France and the UK. Netaxis’ customers are Tier-1 telecom operators such as MTN, KPN, T-Mobile, Orange, Proximus and Vodafone. The company has strong partnerships with Cisco and Oracle, whose products provide complementary services to customers in EMEA and Asia. Netaxis also serves large corporations and multinationals such as ABN Amro, ACHMEA, Vattenfall and Arcadis.

More information at https://www.netaxis.be/

About Anyroute

Anyroute specialises in Microsoft Teams telephony services, delivered through various cloud platforms, with service providers & IT resellers as its sales channels. In addition, as a Professional Services organisation, it plays a significant role in many large-scale unified communications projects as a partner of Oracle and AudioCodes, among others. Anyroute focuses on the Dutch market with customers such as T-Mobile, KLM, CM.com, Soluno, Ingram Micro and Vcare.

More information at https://www.anyroute.cloud/

Media Contact

Company Name: Netaxis Solutions

Contact Person: Tim Meredith

Email: Send Email

Phone: +31 302004494

Country: United Kingdom

Website: https://www.netaxis.be

