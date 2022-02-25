Kaiser brings award winning appliances to the UK market

London, UK – Kaiser have brought their award winning range of appliances to UK customers, offering free delivery and installation across their entire product range.
After launching their website in January 2022 Kaiser are now open for business online, offering over 100 of their innovative range of built-in and freestanding appliances to consumers across the UK.
Kaiser’s appliances showcase the best of German engineering and come highly recommended for both design and quality – they’ve been awarded the German Design Award at the Berlin IFA exposition three years in a row. They focus on technology and innovation across their entire range of home appliances, including touch controls, pyrolytic cleaning, gesture-controlled cooker hoods, freezone induction hobs, and air fryers built right into their ovens.
Each collection in the Kaiser range of appliances focuses on the needs of a particular customer and has been designed with their kitchen requirements in mind. The Art Deco range is for the discerning customer that loves neo-classical design through the combination of modern tech and traditional style. The La Perle range is made specifically for the gourmet chef, that enjoys precision and innovation through TFT digital touch displays, steam ovens, and pyrolytic self-cleaning. Then there’s the Avantgarde PRO range for the serious home chef that emphasises the right blend of quality, durability, longevity, and function that goes into each product. Finally, the Empire range with it’s purely classical design matching elegance and practicality, and the Grand Chef range that balances function, quality, and price, with it’s air-fryer built right into the ovens of select models.
Kaiser’s range of cooking, cooling, freezing and dishwashing models are available in 15 countries, with the brand keeping an eye on the UK market throughout. Founded by expert engineer Andrei Friedmann over 25 years ago in Berlin, Kaiser’s UK launch is being led by entrepreneurs Nikita Loginov and Niko Skarlatos.
Andrei Friedmann said: “It’s an exciting time for Kaiser, and we’re looking forward to disrupting the traditional appliance market in the UK. Customers want innovative products, convenient online shopping and great customer service, and we believe we can do those 3 things exceptionally.”
Niko Skarlatos added: “There are over 80 million kitchen appliances sold in the UK each year, but many larger appliances don’t come with free installation or delivery. We wanted to bring this convenience and customer service to UK consumers, many of whom are currently looking to move home or renovate their current property.”
It’s also estimated that Kaiser’s launch in the UK will contribute to the creation of hundreds of jobs in the UK across their sales, administration, marketing and logistics efforts, demonstrating their dedication to supporting the UK’s economy.
To find out more about Kaiser and their range of quality appliances with free UK delivery and installation, visit www.kaiser.co.uk.
