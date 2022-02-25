Credit Repair Guru, King Jones Helping Hundreds of Young People Increase Credit To Have Access To Their Dream Life

‘Good credit, good life’ would be the most appropriate way to explain how important it is to have a good credit score. A good credit score is a ticket to credit cards and low-interest loans that can help anyone fund the life of their dream. Credit Repair expert and founder of King’s Life of Credit, King Jones has been able to access that life and is on a mission to share his knowledge to help others.
King Jones understands the nitty-gritty of credit and he has hacked his way through it. Having been able to help 100+ people with his knowledge to increase their credit score to over 750, King Jones has discovered and developed quicker methods to help more people. This has inspired him to publish his vast knowledge in his newly released e-book, The Manual To A Perfect Credit Score which is now available for purchase on his website.
Regarded as Credit 101, this ebook written in the most understandable terms contains a secret formula devised by King himself to help anyone get started on repairing their credit. Jones desires that everyone who comes to him begins to see results quickly. Therefore, he and his team put in the required hard work to ensure that every client starts seeing results as quickly as in 2 weeks. Jones understands that seeing results is a much-needed push for everyone to keep moving. He leverages this knowledge to keep his clients happy.
Clients can apply for their dream credit cards when their credit score exceeds 750. They can also join his Facebook community and get connected to a pool of like-minded people who are looking to build their financial future. Over the years, King’s knowledge and work have earned him a special place in the hearts of his clients who leave him 5-star ratings across all platforms. “King’s Life of Credit is great! Removed all of my inquiries and delinquencies,” said Jessica R.
“I can’t express how amazing King has been. My credit score is above 780 in less than two months,” said Myles B and according to David T, “I would recommend King’s Life of Credit to everyone. No better service on the market.
Asides from being a credit repair expert, King Jones is also an intelligent entrepreneur who has built successful companies over the years. His clothing brand and web security companies are proof of his entrepreneurial prowess and an inspiration to young people to keep their heads up.
Clients and fans can shop King’s Life of Credit merchandise on the website. Each apparel is designed with extra thought and top quality befitting of everyone who wears them. Available items include comfort joggers and shorts, tees, and flat hats.
For more information, visit website or connect with him on social platforms via:
Instagram – @kingslifeofcredit
TikTok – @kingslifeofcredit
Facebook – Ki Jones
Media Contact
Company Name: Kings life of credit
Contact Person: King Jones
Email: Send Email
Phone: 626-364-5898
Address:2934 East Garvey Avenue South
City: West Covina
State: California 91791
Country: United States
Website: https://kingslifeofcredit.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.