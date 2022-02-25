Improving Health and Fitness Using Professional Massage Chairs

February 25, 2022 – There are plenty of well-known health benefits that one can derive from the use of massage recliner chairs. That is why health professionals agree that getting a proper massage every now and then can make a significant difference in a person’s lifestyle both physically and mentally. What most people don’t know, however, is that in addition to the comfort and relaxation it provides, getting massage therapy from these machines can also help those that want to lose a few extra pounds. In this article, the Modern Back reveals the science surrounding the use of massage therapy featuring some of the best massage chairs of 2021 that they have up for grabs right now.

Despite the title of this article being concerned with the usage of full-body massage chairs for health and fitness, it is very important to first emphasize that no amount of massage therapy can reduce body fat on its own. None of the top-rated massage chairs available in the market today can make anybody healthier if they continue to live a sedentary life eating nothing but junk food and severely lacking in exercise. No matter how effective massage chairs are at their job, they should supplement a healthy lifestyle, not define it completely.

Reduces the Pain from Delayed Onset Muscle Soreness

During any form of exercise, microscopic tears form in the muscle tissues that make them stronger as they heal. However, during this recovery period, the body will experience pain and stiffness which in medical terms is called delayed onset muscle soreness or DOMS. The best massage chairs for this are those that can recline in zero gravity and provide gentle and stimulating massages on key muscle groups like the JPMedics Kumo, a highly advanced Japanese massage chair that can help alleviate the pain caused by DOMS. Better yet, this model is also voice-activated, so it will not be too physically taxing to operate it when a person is experiencing a great deal of muscle pain.

Promote Healthy Blood and Fluid Circulation

The lymphatic system is responsible for soaking up excess fluids called lymph from cells and bringing them back to circulation. It also helps transport waste material and breaks down bacteria, viruses, and cancer cells that may infect the rest of the body if they are allowed into the bloodstream. Having a healthy lymphatic and cardiovascular system is ideal not just for those looking to reduce body fat, but for practically every person alive. The deep tissue massage offered by the unique roller track of the Daiwa Supreme Hybrid massage chair is great at promoting good circulation by moving in a precise pattern that helps fluids move across the body more efficiently. It can also help reduce swelling in lymphatic vessels that contribute to low blood pressure. There are also back massage chairs that offer Swedish massage and Lymphatic Drainage massage that is specifically tailored for this purpose.

Improve Mental Health and Mood

Weight gain because most people that are suffering from them are likely to subconsciously consume more food products with high sugar and fat content. Eating disorders like bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorder are also common and are much more serious conditions compared to overeating. Alongside getting proper treatment for these conditions, patients may also utilize big and tall massage chairs to relax and clear their minds, thereby reducing the mental stress that they have to go through. The famous Osaki massage chair line has an excellent candidate for this type of relief in the form of the Osaki Maestro LE massage chair which provides massage therapy that is so realistic, it feels like actual human hands kneading and caressing the body.

Conclusion

Massage chairs provide a practical service for people on their fitness journey in a variety of ways. First, they can make regular exercise much more pleasant by reducing the pain from DOMS. Second, they speed up the body’s metabolism by promoting a healthy flow of blood and fluids across the body. Lastly, they help alleviate the effects of mental illnesses and discourage the body from adapting to poor eating habits. By using it alongside a well-thought-out fitness plan, those extra pounds will be gone in no time!

