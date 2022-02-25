Bluefin SUPs are on a mission to add Stand Up Paddleboarding to everyone's vacation itinerary

After being stuck inside all winter, many people are looking to try something new and exciting on their next break and for some, that may just be Stand Up Paddleboarding.
It’s the water sport that took the world by storm during the pandemic. Many people found they had more free time on their hands to take up a new hobby, while others sought the great outdoors for a bit of respite. It’s not surprising that Stand Up Paddleboarding saw a meteoric rise in interest – suitable for all ages and abilities, it’s the perfect way to relax and explore new surroundings while fitting in a bit of gentle exercise. And it’s easy to get started, as Bluefin SUPs, the UK’s award-winning retailer of inflatable Stand Up Paddleboards show just how easy it is to get on board!
Location, Location…
Bluefin’s inflatable Stand Up Paddleboards (SUPs) are designed to be taken anywhere in the world. So whether it’s action-packed all the way, or more laid back, sipping cocktails on the beach, simply inflate at the start of the vacation and Bluefin’s SUP boards are ready to go whenever the need for a paddle strikes.
Travel Light.
All Bluefin products are built with portability in mind. Each SUP package comes with an innovative backpack that fits board, pump and paddle comfortably inside. So no matter the mode of transport, be it car, airplane or bus, everything will arrive neatly together, safe and sound.
A Board for Everyone!
There really is a board to suit all abilities and activities. For family fun, the Bluefin Cruise and Cruise Carbon range comes highly recommended. If the kids can’t choose between paddling or kayaking, they don’t have to – each SUP package includes a kayak conversion kit for double the fun!
If the vacation is about spending quality time with a partner, Bluefin’s longer boards – the Cruise 15’, and Cruise Carbon 15’ are perfect for tandem paddling and taking furry friends along too. Serious adventurists will love Voyage – with added stability side rails, paddlers can safely take on rapids and stronger ocean waves. Not forgetting fans of Yoga and Pilates, the AuraFit SUP is perfect for anyone looking to spend some ‘me’ time or improve their aqua based fitness.
Feeling inspired? Visit bluefinsupboards.com for more.
Media Contact
Company Name: Bluefin Trading Ltd
Contact Person: Jenny Buckley
Email: Send Email
Country: United Kingdom
Website: https://bluefinsupboards.com/
