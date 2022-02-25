SACHEM Inc. (US) and Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan) are the Leading Players in the Phase Transfer Catalyst Market

“Browse 49 market data Tables and 33 Figures spread through 96 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Phase Transfer Catalyst Market””

Phase Transfer Catalyst Market by Type (Ammonium Salts, Phosphonium Salts), End-use Industry (Pharmaceuticals, Agrochemicals), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America)

The global phase transfer catalyst market is estimated to be USD 960 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1,232 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.1%. This growth is mainly attributed to the high demand from the pharmaceutical and agrochemical end-use industries for green chemistry compounds for chemical synthesis.

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2018. The region is an established market for phase transfer catalysts owing to high capabilities for investments in R&D and facilities for the adoption of phase transfer catalysis. In addition, the US is among the largest producers and consumers of pharmaceutical and agricultural products; wherein phase transfer catalyst products are used for chemical synthesis, R&D, and formulations. This factor is fueling the growth of the phase transfer catalyst market in North America.

To know about the assumptions considered for the study

SACHEM Inc. (US), Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan), Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd. (Japan), Dishman Group (India), PAT IMPEX (India), Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Pvt. Ltd. (India), and Volant-Chem Corp. (China) are the leading manufacturers of phase transfer catalysts, globally.

SACHEM Inc. (US) is the leader in the phase transfer catalyst market. It manufactures and distributes a wide variety of ammonium salts for pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and polymer applications. The company is focused on the development of new products to stay competitive and gain a market share in the phase transfer catalyst industry. For example, in 2012, the company introduced the Salego BASE 1000 Series, which are used as phase transfer catalysts in the pharmaceutical industry. The strategy helped the company to strengthen its product portfolio and has helped the company meet increasing demands for organic synthesis manufacturing techniques in the pharmaceutical industry.

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan) is one of the leading players in the global phase transfer catalyst market and leading manufacturer of fine chemicals for research and commercial use. The company provides pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and functional materials. The company has a product portfolio of more than 28,000 synthesis products and reagents. The company has strong geographic presence and facilities in North America, Europe, and China.

Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd. is a world-renown manufacturer and supplier of chemical products. The company manufactures phosphonium salts and majorly focuses on inorganic chemicals products, such as phosphorus compounds, silicates, barium salts, and chromium salts. The company also concentrates on the export of its specialty chemical products.

