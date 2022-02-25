Immersion Miners Club Announces The Launch Of Innovative NFT Project

Launched in 2021, Immersion Miners Club is an innovative new organization set to revolutionize the rapidly-growing world of NFTs. Now, the Cheyenne-based brand is excited to announce the launch of its first NFT project, which will be available this coming March. Select backers will also be able to sign up today for a limited whitelist program to secure early access.

UNITED STATES – In recent years, the rise of the Non-Fungible Token (NFT) has been incredible and thousands of fans across the globe are beginning to realize the benefits that digital artwork holds. Immersion Miners Club is launching an innovative NFT that gives art collectors the ability to access a bitcoin mining club that could see them earn up to 50% APR.

The Immersion Miners Club was launched in 2021 by a highly talented team who collectively have decades of experience working across the financial industry and crypto space. Utilizing this vast experience, the club will be launching their unique NFT project on March 30th, 2022.

The collection will see a limited run of just 12,222 100% original generative art pieces produced, with some being rarer than others. Purchasing one of these NFTs will then give owners access into the club, where members will be able to receive a portion of the bitcoin that is mined each month, which is currently projected at 5 BTC at current mining difficulty. Members are also able to vote on a range of key issues, including whether to reinvest the profits into more miners or distributing those profits as WBTC evenly to every NFT holder.

While the official launch for the Immersion Miners Club NFTs is going to be in March, the club has unveiled a limited whitelist program that will allow those art enthusiasts the chance to gain early access ahead of this date. The brand has also launched a discord channel where members can receive additional information on accessing the whitelist program.

Speaking ahead of the release, Andrew, Founder at Immersion Miners Club added, “We are really excited to be launching our first NFT project. Our highly talented team has years of experience within crypto and finance, while our artist, Taufan, has been the creator of some of the most unique art pieces in the world.

All of this combines to make our new venture a highly attractive offering for art collectors, and we are sure that demand is going to be incredibly high, which is why we are inviting NFT enthusiast the chance to join our whitelist.”

