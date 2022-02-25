Introducing Analytica ETF – World's 1st tokenized ETF for emerging cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrencies have grown exponentially since their creation in 2009, with the total cryptocurrency market capitalization currently standing at over $2 trillion. While growth has been strong, the market capitalization of cryptocurrencies as a whole is still only a fraction of that of the global stock investment market. There is still room for considerable growth.
There are now thousands of cryptocurrencies to choose from, with more appearing each day. Choice paralyzes — choice adds cost, complexity, and the need for advice. High risk, extreme volatility, and practical difficulty compound to render buying and safely storing an effective and diverse portfolio of cryptocurrencies a complex problem.
About
Anayltica ETF is the world’s first Binance Smart Chain based tokenized ETF and aims to provide a solution to this problem. The portfolio will maintain a diverse portfolio of the top 10 emerging cryptocurrency projects by considering several factors such as market cap, price, potential, etc so that projects are SAFU, in the same way that funds such as known funds managers maintain a portfolio based on the market capitalization of the top 500 publicly listed US companies. In order to continue to track the market (index) over time, Anayltica ETF asset portfolio is adjusted regularly in a process called rebalancing. $ALT is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product.
$ALT(Anayltica ETF’s Token) is a utility token that is representative of the profits made by the Analytica cryptocurrency ETF. $ALT is a BEP-20 token based on the Binance Smart Chain. Operating on the BSC allows for global accessibility, 24/7 trading, transparency, public verification of Anayltica ETF’s holdings, and no expensive legacy banking fees.
The token’s value is linked directly to the profits of underlying gem cryptocurrency assets held by Anayltica ETF via the innovative mechanism, the profits made each month will be shared with our investors. The smart contract allows participants to cash out for their share of the profit at any time. Token holders are free to sell or exchange their tokens at any time by paying 12% exit and buying fees to maintain liquidity pool.
Security is extremely important for smart contracts and so are our holdings. They will be publicly available on our website and in official channels. As Anayltica ETF is performing a pre-sale, the initial portfolio assets will be bought by using fraction of raised funds. All trading data will be stored during our operations — this valuable data includes order books, pricing, coin volumes, and more. After approximately six months of trading, this deep dataset will be utilized by machine learning algorithms to optimize rebalancing and produce trading strategies for future fund types.
In conclusion, Anayltica ETF is a tokenized cryptocurrency portfolio consisting of the top 10 emerging cryptocurrencies with weekly rebalancing.
Instantly owning a diverse highly profitable cryptocurrency portfolio is now as easy as holding a $ALT!
Stay tuned for more information.
Contact us:
Website: https://analytica.finance
Telegram Official: https://t.me/analytica_etf_official
Telegram Chat: https://t.me/analytica_etf
Twitter: https://twitter.com/analytica_etf
Media Contact
Company Name: Analytica ETF
Contact Person: Media Relations
Email: Send Email
Country: France
Website: https://analytica.finance
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.