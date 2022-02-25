Introducing Analytica ETF – World's 1st tokenized ETF for emerging cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrencies have grown exponentially since their creation in 2009, with the total cryptocurrency market capitalization currently standing at over $2 trillion. While growth has been strong, the market capitalization of cryptocurrencies as a whole is still only a fraction of that of the global stock investment market. There is still room for considerable growth.

There are now thousands of cryptocurrencies to choose from, with more appearing each day. Choice paralyzes — choice adds cost, complexity, and the need for advice. High risk, extreme volatility, and practical difficulty compound to render buying and safely storing an effective and diverse portfolio of cryptocurrencies a complex problem.

About

Anayltica ETF is the world’s first Binance Smart Chain based tokenized ETF and aims to provide a solution to this problem. The portfolio will maintain a diverse portfolio of the top 10 emerging cryptocurrency projects by considering several factors such as market cap, price, potential, etc so that projects are SAFU, in the same way that funds such as known funds managers maintain a portfolio based on the market capitalization of the top 500 publicly listed US companies. In order to continue to track the market (index) over time, Anayltica ETF asset portfolio is adjusted regularly in a process called rebalancing. $ALT is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product.

$ALT(Anayltica ETF’s Token) is a utility token that is representative of the profits made by the Analytica cryptocurrency ETF. $ALT is a BEP-20 token based on the Binance Smart Chain. Operating on the BSC allows for global accessibility, 24/7 trading, transparency, public verification of Anayltica ETF’s holdings, and no expensive legacy banking fees.

The token’s value is linked directly to the profits of underlying gem cryptocurrency assets held by Anayltica ETF via the innovative mechanism, the profits made each month will be shared with our investors. The smart contract allows participants to cash out for their share of the profit at any time. Token holders are free to sell or exchange their tokens at any time by paying 12% exit and buying fees to maintain liquidity pool.

Security is extremely important for smart contracts and so are our holdings. They will be publicly available on our website and in official channels. As Anayltica ETF is performing a pre-sale, the initial portfolio assets will be bought by using fraction of raised funds. All trading data will be stored during our operations — this valuable data includes order books, pricing, coin volumes, and more. After approximately six months of trading, this deep dataset will be utilized by machine learning algorithms to optimize rebalancing and produce trading strategies for future fund types.

In conclusion, Anayltica ETF is a tokenized cryptocurrency portfolio consisting of the top 10 emerging cryptocurrencies with weekly rebalancing.

Instantly owning a diverse highly profitable cryptocurrency portfolio is now as easy as holding a $ALT!

Stay tuned for more information.

Contact us:

Website: https://analytica.finance

Telegram Official: https://t.me/analytica_etf_official

Telegram Chat: https://t.me/analytica_etf

Twitter: https://twitter.com/analytica_etf

Media Contact

Company Name: Analytica ETF

Contact Person: Media Relations

Email: Send Email

Country: France

Website: https://analytica.finance

