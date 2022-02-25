AquaPlayPark Debuts the World's Largest Inflatable Water Slide in Florida

The AquaPlayPark Co. is bringing all the fun to Panama Beach, Florida this spring with its giant floating water park which has the enviable reputation of being the largest and highest in the world.

As the weather sheds the remnant of winter, things are about to get a lot more exciting, especially for fun-lovers in Panama Beach, Florida. This coming spring, the world’s largest floating inflatable water slide will be the main attraction for residents of the sunshine state. Standing at an impressive height of 30ft, this floating inflatable water slide, which is made by The AquaPlayPark Co., is not for the fainthearted. In addition to the monster slide section, it comes equipped with a pro style rock climb that anyone can try their hands on. And for those who want something a bit more intense to get the blood pumping, there is a deck for cliff jumping from that incredible height.

This monster slide is part of a full-fledged inflatable aqua park that contains several fun obstacles and activities for all age groups. As if that is not enough, there is also attached a double-lane floating ninja course that is capable of hosting all kinds of adrenaline-pumping wet races. But this is only a tip of the iceberg as there are a ton of other activities that one can do on this incredible floating water park. The kicker to all these is that safety is guaranteed as both the water slide and park are made by The AquaPlayPark Co., the world’s best-selling inflatable water park equipment manufacturer.

Since its establishment 31 years ago, The AquaPlayPark Co. has acquired a reputation as a trusted inflatable park supplier. Unlike other inflatable park manufacturers who are fond of copying ideas and designs, The AquaPlayPark Co. chooses to work with their client right from the beginning until the order is finally delivered. This means that they get fully involved with the ideas and designs until it becomes a reality. They also manage the entire process and save one’s time that would have been spent coordinating agents and passing through several inspection companies, freight forwarders, and customs.

Safety is of the utmost concern to The AquaPlayPark Co. This is the major reason all its inflatables pass through rigorous inspections and tests to ensure that it’s family-friendly and safe to use. Getting in touch with the USA-based company office is very easy, as every inquiry is responded to in a timely manner. The AquaPlayPark Co. prides itself on being an actual factory that solely deals in inflatables. They own their own factory in China. All products are designed and built to American quality and standards. This is in sharp contrast to other manufacturers that claim to be factories when they are actually trading companies, serving as middlemen.

AquaPlayPark’s inflatable water park and slide will be installed this spring of 2022 on Avi’s Jungle Float Park, a private lake just north of Panama Beach in Florida. And, of course, it is open to the general public.

Media Contact

Company Name: The AquaPlayPark Co.

Contact Person: Peter Appleton

Email: Send Email

Phone: 1 800 410 4291

Address:34990 Emerald Coast Pkwy, Suite 300

City: Destin

State: FL 32541

Country: United States

Website: https://www.aquaplayparks.com

