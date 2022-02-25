Malaysia-based Octorian Grooming elevates men's personal grooming to the next level

Octorian Grooming introduces a premium, safe, and lightweight waterproof trimmer for men that is making waves in the global market.

Octorian Grooming, a Malaysia-based company focused on personal grooming, unveils a market game-changing waterproof trimmer for men designed to avoid nicks and tugs on the most sensitive parts of the body.

“In this changing world, men take personal grooming very seriously. The working men especially aim to keep a professional appearance because it delivers a confidence boost and personality enhancement. That’s where Octorian Grooming comes into the picture,” a company representative said in a statement.

The OG Trimmer, Octorian Grooming’s highly top-rated product, is a premium waterproof, safe, and lightweight personal care product men can use so they can say goodbye to nicks and tugs. It serves as an all-in-one grooming tool men can get to elevate their lives.

“Our customers are surprised by the plethora of positive effects personal grooming has on their mental and physical health. It’s not just about looking good, but feeling fantastic as well,” the representative explained.

The OG Trimmer features ultra-quiet operation with low vibration and is safe to use in sensitive areas of the body. It has a built-in re-chargeable 600mA Ni-MH battery and more or less one hour run time on a full charge. The product comes with a USB charging cable, three cleaning brushes, 1 3mm & 6mm position comb, and another 9mm & 12mm position comb.

Octorian Grooming provides worldwide shipping, allowing men across the globe to enjoy the benefits of The OG Trimmer.

Alan, one of Octorian Grooming’s customers, wrote in a review: “I honestly love this trimmer! The packaging it came in was simple yet elegant. The trimmer cuts exceptionally smooth and seems to charge very quickly. Amazing trimmer for this price range.”

On the other hand, Andrew said it was his first time trying out the brand’s trimmer and got excited to get his hands on it right away.

“As advertised by them, the trimmer is very quiet, as compared to the one I used previously. I’ve used it in sensitive areas too, and it’s all good! I liked my purchase,” Andrew wrote in a review.

Meanwhile, Teo loved the product’s compactness and that it fits in his palm perfectly. “I have used it under the shower too. Just brilliant for its price,” Teo added.

Raj, meantime, wrote: “It works really well. The battery lasts longer than other trimmers I’ve used. The trimmer gives a great feel and trims really well.”

Octorian Grooming stays on track with its commitment to helping men look and feel their best. Indulging in personal grooming not only makes men appear more hygienic but also boosts their confidence and defines their personality.

The company has led the way in spreading awareness and highlighting the benefits of personal grooming amongst men by providing high-quality precision-grade products which are affordable to the masses.

Those who want to get their hands on the OG Trimmer may add their orders right away. Others who wish to learn more about Octorian Grooming may visit the website for more information.

