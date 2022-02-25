Metcalf Fine Art Celebrates 13 Years in Business in Houston

Metcalf Fine Art, a Houston-based fine art photography studio, celebrates 13 years of creating one-of-a-kind artworks that honor family legacy. The studio is renowned for its luxury fine art portraiture of families and children, with an emphasis on capturing the true beauty of each subject and keeping things authentic. Its portraits highlight exquisite details to memorialize precious moments in beautiful heirloom pieces.
“We create tangible legacy pieces of family artwork in a digital world,” says Nena Metcalf, the founder and the creative talent behind Metcalf Fine Art.
Quite often, families rely on mobile photography to capture special moments. However, they do not have the same timeless quality of a fine art portrait. Metcalf Fine Art uses specialized techniques to bring family portraits to life, adding depth and artistic quality that stands the test of time. They are processed using strict archival procedures and printed on luxurious French cotton canvas for longevity and quality. Portraits are encased in stunning handmade gold-leaf frames and sent to clients in around four months.
For thirteen years, Metcalf Fine Art has cultivated a reputation for bringing outstanding artworks to some of the most prominent families in Houston. Moving forward, it aims to continue providing excellent service and honor families with their masterpieces.
Find more information about Metcalf Fine Art here: https://www.metcalffineart.com/.
Media Contact
Company Name: Metcalf Fine Art
Contact Person: Nena Metcalf
Email: Send Email
Phone: 832-330-4740
Country: United States
Website: https://www.metcalffineart.com/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.