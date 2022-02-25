VPG International Inc. Launches Investment Education and Trade Signaling Community

The VPG community equips traders with the knowledge and skills to take their investments to the next level.

VPG International Inc. today announced the launch of its investment education and trade signaling community. This enables traders and investors to learn the inner workings of the stock market, cryptocurrencies, NFTs, and various commodities through the VPG Theory – a study centered on Volume Spread Analysis and Gap trading. The VPG community members also learn to set up portfolios, place trades, and read charts. They receive a well-rounded financial education and gain consistent and up-to-date investing and trading ideas critical to their success.

For many beginning traders and investors, navigating the complex stock market seems too daunting and even impossible to do independently. That’s why they believe they must rely on financial advisors and signal providers to help them break through the market and succeed. However, this isn’t feasible in the long run. The cost is substantial, and the investment performance is lackluster. Most stock pickers and financial advisors do not possess a high degree of knowledge in trading. They are very good with wealth planning but not very good at increasing investment performance beyond the typical mutual fund manager.

“Asset allocation is for those that don’t know what they’re doing,” says Derek Miller, VPG International Inc. CEO and founder. “Bear markets turn profits into losses with tremendous speed, distinguishing a professional from a novice very quickly.” Traders must properly comprehend the stock market’s matrix or the nonsense and misinformation they read daily will rouse them emotionally and lead to investing mistakes.

VPG International leverages over two decades of experience in the trading and investing industry to help VPG community members cultivate their financial knowledge, so they succeed in their self-directed trading. Mr. Miller shares all the inside information and insights he learned over the last 20 years, showing exactly how he navigated the stock market and the disciplined approach that got him to where he is today. He teaches members about market analysis and equips them with the skills to easily understand the market currents, forecast future price direction, and vector through the market’s many storms.

Every day, VPG International’s team of professional traders post the latest updates on the stock market to give insightful and unbiased evaluations. Community members can also interact with fellow investors and traders and take advantage of VPG’s Wall Street experts to advance their skills. Members can apply new concepts in real-time and to their investment strategies.

Through dedicated education, members can avoid common investing and trading pitfalls and bypass the need for a third party. They learn how to take control of their financial future, understand the language of the stock market, and obtain the ability to take care of their finances.

Join the VPG community today. Subscription is free for 30 days. Learn more here: https://www.vpgtheory.com/.

