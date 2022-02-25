Scale for Impact Founder Alessio Pieroni Launches Exponential Marketing: A Growth Hacking Book For Online Entrepreneurs

Former CMO of Mindvalley and founder of Scale for Impact, Alessio Pieroni, has just launched his first book, Exponential Marketing. In it, he teaches the S.C.A.L.E. and L.E.A.D. frameworks of growth for online entrepreneurs that want to scale their businesses to 8 figures and beyond.

Democratizing marketing education one book at a time

10 years ago, Alessio Pieroni had virtually zero experience in digital marketing. Today, he’s generated over $100 million in revenue for some of the biggest names in online education, and his marketing agency for course creators has impacted 737,000 students globally.

“For me, this is about making the best marketing education accessible. The journey to learn the effective marketing systems I teach today has been challenging,” Pieroni says. “But I was also lucky enough to join a fantastic company that allowed me to make mistakes in a safe learning environment. Now, I’m doing my part to share those hard-earned insights with the world.”

Aside from his work in his agency, Pieroni wrote Exponential Marketing as a guidebook for online entrepreneurs that draws from his decade of experience in product marketing, digital advertising, data analytics, and most prominently, growth hacking.

The book’s central premise is simple: how do you translate the growth hacking mindset into a sustainable model for your online business?

“A lot of people nowadays look for little hacks here and there that would allow them to grow,” he continues. “You can figure out how to hack your Instagram following or your course retention… but hacks are short-term spurts of growth by nature. It’s a different conversation altogether when you want to scale your business sustainably while still having this mindset.”

Taking the growth hacking mindset to the next level

The key, from Pieroni’s experience, isn’t changing one’s growth hacking mindset: it’s figuring out how to build an entire structure around it. One that can create growth, repeat it, and sustain it exponentially.

“Whenever everyone looks at the classic exponential curve of a company, they always focus on the point when their growth accelerated. They always ask what happened in this one moment that changed the company forever,” he says.

“But the reality is that nothing big happened there. It was just a series of small changes that were done day by day. They improved every little thing by 1% everyday, which allowed the company to experience exponential growth in the long term.”

This is where the entire concept of Exponential Marketing, and its frameworks, come in. If online entrepreneurs want to have a solid strategy for next-level growth, the book explains that they can’t scale by only thinking about social media, or advertising, or any other one aspect.

Instead, they must figure out how to improve all these elements altogether at once and to keep optimizing them consistently so that exponential growth becomes increasingly inevitable for their businesses.

“It’s not just about one little thing. It’s about the entire system. It’s about experimenting, automating, working in the growth hacking mindset and applying it to every single area because that’s the only way to take it and grow exponentially,” Pieroni says.

The new model for exponential growth

At the core of Exponential Marketing are two key frameworks. Readers will learn all about the S.C.A.L.E. (Social Media, Content, Advertising, Loops and Evergreen) model for marketing and the L.E.A.D. (Love, Experiment, Automate, Data) model for rapid team growth.

By applying these two models, readers can experience how a sustainable system of growth can help them scale their impact even in the long run. And with Pieroni’s insights, they can be well on their way to growing their online businesses to 8 figures, or even beyond.

Exponential Marketing is now available on Amazon worldwide.

