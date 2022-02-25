February 25, 2022 – London Based Lawyer, William F. Charnley has received wide recognition for his sympathetic views regarding the idea of Monarchy. The proud British citizen is a multiple award-winning Lawyer with extensive experience in corporate law and private equity advice and has repeatedly expressed his belief in Monarchy as one of the very foundations of human civilization.
While some people feel the whole concept of royalty is elitist and causes unnecessary class division, William chooses to view the concept as an important aspect of human cultural history, with many advantages that make for a stronger, more united society under a recognized sovereign. The reputable London lawyer has received many distinctions for his valuable contributions and support of the Monarchy Idea as a part of Human Culture and Civilisation. William insists that he is most fascinated by opportunities that allow him to display his passion for history and monarchy, free of political connotations.
The seasoned lawyer and history lover is currently a partner at King & Spalding, specializing in a variety of corporate transactions, along with general corporate, private equity, and securities advice. As a partner in its Mergers & Acquisitions practice, William represents private equity, hedge funds, financial institutions, corporates, and high-net-worth individuals.
Consistently ranked as a leading lawyer, William brings several years of experience to his work with clients across multiple industries, including banking and insurance, financial services, telecommunications, technology, oil and gas, hospitality, infrastructure, entertainment, and media.
William F. Charnley has been recognized by several legal publications including being featured in Chambers UK for 2007 and 2010–2014, the 2007–2011 editions of Legal 500, as well as in Chambers Global in 2007.
