HeyGears' New UltraCraft ChairSide and ChairSide Pro Give 3D Dental Production a Makeover

Chicago, USA – February 25, 2022 – HeyGears, a digital manufacturing company that specializes in 3D printing and production, announced two new products it is adding to its line of dental technology innovations: UltraCraft ChairSide and ChairSide Pro.
As the demand for digital workflows in dental practices grows, so does the need for streamlined, easy-to-use production. With the ChairSide and ChairSide Pro, in-office 3D printing is no longer complicated. Userscan easily complete the 3D printing process for multiple dental applications with a minimal amount of training, providing dental practices and labs the ability to fully optimize their 3D printing without having to hire specialized staff or outsource production.
UltraCraft ChairSide
The UltraCraft ChairSide + AirWash + AirCure combination is a lightweight desktop 3D printing system that provides efficiency, speed and reliability. The solution is specifically designed and optimized for dental practices and can go from scan to product within 30 minutes depending on the application, providing efficient use of staff hours and a positive patient experience.
After intraoral data is scanned and sent to the HeyGears Cloud for design, the system moves into printing operations. ChairSide handles the printing job by utilizing CapsulePrint, which integrates the resin tank, resin liquid, and material adding mechanism in a single easy-to-use capsule. CapsulePrint, made from recycled plastic, is disposable, eliminating the hassle of resin tank cleaning and used resin storage and makes shifting between applications fast and easy, without the need for calibration.
The UltraCraft ChairSide incorporates a variety of other features to make this system an efficient, autonomous solution including a small physical footprint, self-locking mechanism, and easy plug-n-play operations.
The UltraCraft AirWash completes the washing and drying process using the disposable platform as the base, preventing the need for contact with the liquid resin, and there’s no need to clean the washing chamber when switching applications. AirWash can automatically detect the application in use and select the optimal washing solution for each output.
The UltraCraft AirCure provides the final step in production, providing auto-calibrated fast curing by identifying the application and the proper curing strategy for each output.
UltraCraft ChairSide Pro
For increased output needs, the UltraCraft ChairSide Pro incorporates all the speed and efficiencies of ChairSide but is an industrial-grade desktop 3D printer, designed for clinics or labs with multiple dental application needs. ChairSide Pro offers the same quality but at a faster speed, making it perfect for small batch production.
The ChairSide Pro utilizes a matrix light source with an industrial-grade light engine for excellent resolution, a highly optimized separation strategy, and a 40% increase in productivity compared with traditional DLP systems.
AI-enabled pixel-grade imaging technology reduces the risk of optical distortion and ensures high uniformity across print jobs. The adaptive printing process can adjust the printing parameters (exposure time, layer thickness, separation strategy, etc.) dynamically according to the specific requirements of the application, which strikes a balance between speed and quality.
Whether a dental practice needs individual products or small batch outputs, together these products provide dental practices with the ability to increase their production and meet the needs of their patients faster and more efficiently.
For more information about UltraCraft ChairSide, ChairSide Pro, AirWash, AirCure, and the rest of HeyGears products, please visit: www.heygears.com.
