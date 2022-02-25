Up-and-coming entrepreneur Sai Praneetha Mutyala is giving a voice to the voiceless

Speaking truth to power is what drives this young entrepreneur in multiple verticals who hails from Nellore, India.
“After completing my schooling at Narayana college in Hyderabad, I decided to go abroad to further my studies. I started out at Boston University, where I studied International Relations and Political Science,” says Sai.
“I later transferred to the Florida Institute of Technology where I completed a semester in Electrical Engineering and then went on to the University of Southern California where I earned my bachelor’s degrees in Engineering and Business in 2019,” adds Sai.
But Sai’s journey of discovery had only just begun. She also earned a Credential of Readiness from Harvard Business School in 2018, which covers elements vital to business success including Financial Accounting, Business Analytics and Economics for Managers.
Be the change you wish to see
“During my time at USC, I have worked continuously on Engineering+. As a result, I’ve learned that Engineering is not limited to technicalities alone, but that it also encompasses cross-disciplinary, multicultural perspectives, and social consciousness with a particular focus on the value of entrepreneurship and viable business models,” continues Sai.
Ever on the lookout for ways to make a difference, Sai produced the music video titled Truth, which stars Pawan Kalyan, and co-produced Dubsmash Love, a short film showcasing the essence of love for a deaf and dumb protagonist as well as collaborating on Tanu, an independent film portraying a story of human trafficking.
Sai believes that the use of visual media is a sure-shot strategy to fun-filled learning. Operating through AVAC Entertainments, the entertainment company that she founded, she co-sponsored an event called Period with leading female slam poet, Aranya Johar, on the topic of gender discrimination and period taboo in India and elsewhere.
“Following that event, I worked on Kranti, a theatre show hosted by Artlife Events, featuring young girls who were trafficked and daughters of sex workers sharing their pain through the medium of art. I believe that the internet and mobile technologies can be instruments for entertainment as well as education.”
Furthermore, Sai is the Director of Product Marketing at GenebiotiX, a healthcare startup dedicated to increasing the speed and quality of life-saving research exponentially.
Sai is also the co-founder of Impel Tutors and Enhance Grades, and Chief Marketing Officer at Volant Overseas, an educational consultancy helping students get admitted to the top universities in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, and more.
“Each role is an opportunity to continue learning and growing as a person and a professional. When you develop yourself to the point where your belief in yourself is so strong that you know you can accomplish anything you put your mind to, your future will be unlimited.”
Speaking truth to power
Miss Praneetha Mutyala is certainly not shy to call out politicians and the corporate elite, to point out cover-ups, or expose scams as evidenced by her many videos. Giving a voice to the voiceless is all in a day’s work for her.
“We can become engineers, entrepreneurs, etc., but if you’re not applying your consciousness for the betterment of the society, I firmly believe that everything you self-proclaim as an achievement goes to waste. Always, always work for the society,” concludes Sai.
Conclusion
Sai Praneetha Mutyala is a young entrepreneur in multiple verticals not limited to engineering, education, entertainment, life coaching, and political commentary. Born in Nellore, India and now based in the USA, Sai is dedicated to harnessing her privilege, influence, and limitless energy to make a difference for all. She is currently pursuing her Master’s in Public Administration at the Johns Hopkins University in Washington, District of Columbia.
Additional links
Educational startup – www.volantoverseas.com
Healthcare startup – www.genebiotix.com
Online education – www.impeltutors.com and www.enhancegrades.com
Political videos – www.saipraneethamutyala.com
Media Contact
Contact Person: Sai Praneetha Mutyala
Email: Send Email
Country: United States
Website: https://www.facebook.com/mutyalasaipraneethareddy
