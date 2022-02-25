Being the pioneer of decentralized gaming world, X World Games welcomes the new Chief Business Officer, Hong Xing

Adopting innovation, X World Games has pioneered a new era of gaming by building decentralized games on Metaverse. By leveraging the power of blockchain, X World Games is on a mission to convert traditional gamers into playing next-gen games. All of this innovation will be taken to the next level by a true visionary leader, Hong Xing.

Singapore – X World Games (XWG) is one of the early adopters of the decentralized gaming ecosystem. One of the most renowned games by XWG is an NFT-based card game, Dream Card. XWG welcomes the newly appointed Chief Business Officer, Hong Xing. Hong will be leading the company’s global business ventures and overseeing the XWG’s expansion in the global market. He will be leading the company’s innovative mindset and build upon the solid foundation to give XWG the true reputation it deserves.

Before accepting this role as a Chief Business Officer, Hong Xong was appointed as a VP of Operations at Good Gamer Entertainment Inc. Hong is an honest leader who aims at helping his team grow while guiding them towards massive success. Some of the previous titles held by Hong include various executive positions such as acting VP of Operations at Coslight Games, COO of SuZhou Snail Digital, Director of China Business Development of NetDragon, and Business Operations Manager at Mgame corp. Hong can be contacted through his LinkedIn profile.

Upon joining X World Games, Hong says: “I follow the newest trends of gaming, and in the last three years, I have been working on user-generated-content games like MetaHuman, AR/VR games, and blockchain/NFT gaming. I believe that blockchain gaming, utilizing NFTs, powered by Web 3.0 and incorporated in the Metaverse’s ecosystem, is the future. I am excited to join X World Games to continue to build that future with our trademarks.”

About X World Games:

Founded in 2018, X World Games is an innovative game development company with a high focus on developing games in the realm of crypto, NFT, DeFi, and Metaverse. Headquartered in Singapore, XWG is a team of 100+ diverse multinational professionals, serving over 2 million gamers.

