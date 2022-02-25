Being the pioneer of decentralized gaming world, X World Games welcomes the new Chief Business Officer, Hong Xing

Singapore – X World Games (XWG) is one of the early adopters of the decentralized gaming ecosystem. One of the most renowned games by XWG is an NFT-based card game, Dream Card. XWG welcomes the newly appointed Chief Business Officer, Hong Xing. Hong will be leading the company’s global business ventures and overseeing the XWG’s expansion in the global market. He will be leading the company’s innovative mindset and build upon the solid foundation to give XWG the true reputation it deserves.
Before accepting this role as a Chief Business Officer, Hong Xong was appointed as a VP of Operations at Good Gamer Entertainment Inc. Hong is an honest leader who aims at helping his team grow while guiding them towards massive success. Some of the previous titles held by Hong include various executive positions such as acting VP of Operations at Coslight Games, COO of SuZhou Snail Digital, Director of China Business Development of NetDragon, and Business Operations Manager at Mgame corp. Hong can be contacted through his LinkedIn profile.
Upon joining X World Games, Hong says: “I follow the newest trends of gaming, and in the last three years, I have been working on user-generated-content games like MetaHuman, AR/VR games, and blockchain/NFT gaming. I believe that blockchain gaming, utilizing NFTs, powered by Web 3.0 and incorporated in the Metaverse’s ecosystem, is the future. I am excited to join X World Games to continue to build that future with our trademarks.”
About X World Games:
Founded in 2018, X World Games is an innovative game development company with a high focus on developing games in the realm of crypto, NFT, DeFi, and Metaverse. Headquartered in Singapore, XWG is a team of 100+ diverse multinational professionals, serving over 2 million gamers.
Media Contact
Company Name: X World Games
Contact Person: Edwin Liu
Email: Send Email
Phone: +65 6681 6768
Address:1 Marina Boulevard #28-00, One Marina Boulevard
Country: Singapore
Website: https://xwg.games/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.